Memory of Man Utd’s Busby Babes, which found a tragic end

In today’s reference to this day this year, we recall Busby Babes – Manchester United’s youth talents who have made it into the senior team – and their tragic end in the terrible Munich air disaster of February 6, 1958.

Busby Babes is the name of a group of football players who played under Sir Matt Busby for Manchester United. They were not only young and talented, but were also developed by the club itself and not bought by other clubs.

February 6, 1958 is considered the darkest day in Manchester United history. 23 players, including eight players and three members of the club, were fatally injured in the Munich air disaster.

After the European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade, the team had traveled back and had to stop in Germany to refuel. In the first two attempts to take off, the aircraft crashed after a third attempt.

The eight players who passed were:

Geoff Bent (25 years)

Roger Byrne (28)

Eddie Colman (21)

Duncan Edwards (21) – died 15 days after the accident

Mark Jones (24)

David Pegg (22)

Tommy Taylor (26)

Liam Whelan (22).

Eight journalists and the former Manchester City goalkeeper were also victims of the unfortunate event.

The Busby Babes won the championship in the seasons 1955–56 and 1956–57 with an average age of 21 and 22 years, respectively.

After the fall, Sir Matt, supported by Jimmy Murphy, was not stopped from building another team that won the European Cup 10 years later.