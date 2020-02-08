Memory of Jagjit Singh: 5 classics from ‘Ghazal King’, practically soul food

The late singing Maestro Jagjit Singh, fondly known as “Ghazal King”, has given us a number of soulful songs. Jagjit ji is still considered one of the greatest names in music thanks to the millions of hearts that he has won through his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. The songs of the late singer fascinate us again and again and will always have their own fan base.

It’s the birthday of ‘King of Ghazal’ Jagjit Singh and here are five of his best songs that will calm your soul:

1. Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya

2. Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal

3. Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

4. Hothon Se Chhulo Tum

5. Where Kaghaz Ki Kashti

Jagjit Singh was born Jagmohan Singh and received a degree in art from DAV College in Jalandhar. He started his professional career in 1961 with singing and composition assignments at All India’s Radio in Jalandhar.

He married Chitra Dutta, also a well-known singer, in December 1969 and together they published “The Unforgettable” in 1976. He also composed and encoded the songs that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had written in two albums in Japan called Nayi Disha in 1999 and Samvedna in 2002. He shared the stage with artists such as Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar.

In February 2014, the Indian government issued a stamp in honor of Jagjit Singh.

On October 10, 2011, he took his last breath at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

