Membrane recognition tags for transferring data to touch devices

Credit: Imec.

Today, countless electronic devices have a touch screen, including smart phones, tablets and smart home appliances. Touch screen interfaces have become some of the most common means for users to communicate and navigate through their devices.

With this in mind, a research team at imec in Belgium recently conducted a study exploring the capabilities of touch-screen interfaces for the simple transfer of data to and from devices connected to the Internet. In a document published on Nature Electronics, the team showed that commercial touch screens can be used as reader interfaces for capacitive coupled data transfer using a 12-bit thin film recognition tag powered by a battery or photovoltaic cell.

“Our area of ​​expertise is flexible electronics for IoT and Internet of Everything applications,” said Kris Myny, a lead scientist at imec and one of the researchers who conducted the study. Tech Xplore. “In this field, we are examining thin-film circuits, that is, flexible RFID tags that can be embedded in objects and communicate with RFID and / or NFC readers. The next step was to explore whether we could expand the number of readers. ”

Myny and his colleagues discovered that touch screens are now more readily available to RFID readers. This observation inspired them to investigate whether a thin film chip can communicate directly with a standard capacitive touch screen.

In collaboration with Cartamundi, a card and board game maker, researchers have developed an application that can visualize and detect touch screen events (eg touch, drag, etc.) and report the parameters it detects. They then developed a thin-film touch screen identification tag, placed it on the screen of a smartphone and read it through their application.

“The application returned the csv data for the events that were imposed by our label, which created a list of oscillation events,” Myny said. “The coordinates of the movements as a function of time resulted in a graph that accurately depicts our transferred identity.”

Credit: Imec.

Touch screen labels created by Myny and her colleagues allow fast data transfer to and from most touch screen devices. An important advantage of their method is that they do not require changes to the firmware of today’s touch devices. Instead, it relies solely on using an application that can automatically decrypt the transmitted ID.

“The main challenge we faced when developing our method was to feed the chip in a meaningful way,” Myny said. “This was achieved by using a slim, possibly versatile, photovoltaic cell that captures light from the smartphone, as most touch screens also include a screen.”

The touch screen tag developed by the researchers is a 12-bit capacitive thin-film identification tag with a 0.8cm2 monolithic antenna, with 439 transistors and asynchronous data rate up to 36 bps. Interestingly, the label is powered by the use of a thin film photovoltaic cell that generates power directly from a smart phone or tablet screen, absorbing only 31 nW of power at a 600 mV supply voltage.

“If the industry chooses this technology, we may have the opportunity to introduce new flexible touchscreen labels that can communicate with everyday touchscreen objects, such as smart refrigerators, touchscreen cars or tablets,” Myny said.

The study by Myny and her colleagues introduces a promising new method for achieving fast capacitive data transfer from and to many IoT devices. In the future, developed labels could be used to communicate directly with any device that has a touchscreen, including smart refrigerators, watches and cars.

“Our research is focused on IoT and IoE,” Myny said. “The next big step for us would be to add sensors to the RFID tags or touchscreen tags, targeting an RFID sensor. ) over time, allowing for a more effective rehabilitation at the patient’s home. ”

12-bit RFID plastic tag and screen reader with antenna

More information:

Nikolaos Papadopoulos et al. Touch screen labels based on electronically thin film for the Internet of Everything, Nature Electronics (2019). DOI: 10.1038 / s41928-019-0333-z

© 2020 Science X Network

Reference:

Thin Film Recognition Tags for Data Transfer on Touch Devices (2020, 17 January)

retrieved on 17 January 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-thin-film-identification-tags-touchscreen-devices.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.