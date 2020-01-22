The Club Players Association’s latest survey shows that the vast majority of its members support a “militant strategy”.

While a statement by the CPA does not state exactly what is important, it could range from boycotting games between states to reducing instruments and an effective strike to protest club players.

The CPA claims that 77% will “support the adoption of a militant strategy by the CPA executive,” given the ongoing fixture debacle.

The statement adds that 80% of those surveyed “do not feel that they belong to the ATM as far as this is reflected in the association’s latest marketing campaign”.

However, there was no information on how many of the approximately 25,000 CPA members participated in the survey.

The CPA withdrew from the GAA task force at the end of last year to review the preparatory calendar and referred to it as the “Trojan Horse”.

CPA Chairman Micheal Briody commented: “Recent evidence that Donegal is leaving the McKenna Cup, third tier games are under 20 and Inter County are showing that the Central Council and Congress are making radical changes in terms of make up the schedule for the master games.

“It is unacceptable for wider association membership to further promote and develop the elite end of our games to the detriment of third-level clubs, schools, and competitions.

“The footprint of training and competitions between districts is penetrating too much into other factions of the association, and the president and director general must lead the association into this new decade, with radical strategic change no longer harming incremental change.”

The task force made three structural proposals for the All-Ireland SFC, one of which is to largely maintain the format of the 2020 championship, for which 74% of the respondents rejected the CPA.

The statement also outlined how the CPA “contacted the key sponsors of the GAA and asked for support for what’s right for everyone, not just the few,” and added, “It’s the people in the country’s clubs that do so The customers of these great sponsors and we expect them to influence the corridors of power in Croke Park. ”

