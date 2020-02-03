Melodically tuned alarms can help you to wake up better in the morning

Melodic alarms can improve alertness levels, while loud alarms can raise morning sickness.

Do you often feel drowsy while you wake up from sleep? A melodic alarm such as “Good Vibrations” from the Beach Boys can help, according to a study. The research suggests that the sounds that wake people up can affect how dingy and awkward they feel in the morning.

Melodic alarms can improve alertness levels, while loud alarms increase morning sickness. They noted that the finding can have important implications for anyone who has to perform at its peak shortly after waking, such as shift workers and first aid services.

A loud ‘beep beep beep’ can disturb or confuse our brain activity while we wake up, while a more melodic sound such as the Beach Boys ‘Good Vibrations’ or The Cure’s ‘Close to Me’ can help us make the transition to a waking state in a more effective one. The study involved 50 participants, using a specially designed online survey that allows them to contribute remotely to the research from their own home.

Each person registered the type of sound he used to wake up, and then assessed his grogginess and alertness levels against standardized criteria for sleep inertia – a reduced state of brain that is present immediately after waking up. The finding may contribute to designing more efficient interventions for people to use on their own devices to wake up properly, the researchers said.

The researchers noted that more studies are needed to better understand the precise combination of melody and rhythm that works best, but since most people use alarms to wake up, they said the sound people choose can have important consequences .

“If you don’t wake up properly, your work performance may deteriorate for four hours,” said Stuart McFarlane, lead author of the study.

