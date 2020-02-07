Melania Trump, once a reluctant activist, sets off

For a first lady who generally offers rallies, fundraisers, and campaign events, Melania Trump appears to be a larger campaign presence for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The First Lady will lead at least two fundraisers this spring, both of which support the Trump Victory Fund, a joint PAC between the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee. The fundraisers first reported by Politico are expected to take place in March, one in Los Angeles and one in Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private West Palm Beach Club.

The First Lady’s office didn’t respond to CNN requests for comments, and the Trump campaign didn’t confirm the fundraiser.

“First Lady Melania Trump is a sought-after voice from the first family to enjoy the overwhelming approval and admiration of the American people,” Kayleigh McEnany, national spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, told CNN.

A first lady from the United States who uses her position to raise funds during a presidential campaign is hardly news, unless this first lady is Melania Trump, who allegedly didn’t get to know the country on the trail, as Trump first candidate for the White House four years ago.

Trump pointed out that she had to be at home in New York with her little son, who was 10 years old at the time, and was reluctant to do the often arduous work of stumping for the campaign. So often, Trump rejected requests to appear during the 2016 Trump campaign, a former aide said the CNN campaign advisors had finally stopped asking.

Instead, other surrogate members of the Trump family, particularly Ivanka Trump, Trump’s eldest daughter, became a female surrogate mother who Trump humanized and spoke of as one who knew the candidate best.

“First ladies can humanize their husbands, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama did well,” says Kate Andersen Brower, CNN author and author of “First Women: The Grace and Power of Modern First Ladies in America,” and bring her husbands to earth, both behind closed doors and for voters. “

This ability to humanize a president, especially one as rugged and rugged as Donald Trump, was developed by Melania Trump in her three years as the first lady strategy of the campaign.

Emerging power

Although Trump is still a relentlessly private first lady who tends to pass weeks between public events than her youngest predecessor, she has become more adept at welcoming audiences. This includes hosting the President’s high dollar donors, attending events in Mar-a-Lago, posing for selfies, and shaking hands with strangers.

Though she hasn’t attended any of Trump’s noisy rallies since last summer, it’s remarkable that the one she chose in Orlando, Florida in June was the official go-ahead for her husband’s 2020 campaign. Trump wore yellow overalls with cape sleeves and a gold belt and stood on the podium for a few minutes. Introducing her husband, she said, “He really loves this country and will work for you as long as he can. We will all do it. “

The cheering crowds and the excited atmosphere on the surface may seem like the opposite comfort zone for a first lady who is not routinely used to this kind of mood, but says Katherine Jellison, a professor of history at Ohio University and an expert on first ladies that’s just the kind of space Trump should own.

“Trump fans already like them and will respond positively,” said Jellison. “She will probably be most effective in speaking to voters who already like her husband, rather than those on the fence or skeptical of him as a candidate for re-election. I don’t think she has crossover appeal for people who are not yet in the Trump camp. “

Trump could, however, also meet with affluent Trump supporters who prefer the intimacy of a smaller event where ticket prices can go up to tens of thousands of dollars, but want to satisfy the curiosity factor about meeting Melania Trump. To-Face exceeds the paperback pinch.

“I think part of Donald Trump’s appeal in 2016 was his lifestyle: the private planes, the penthouse, and the exemplary wife,” said Brower. “There is clearly an aspirational factor that makes his voters think:” He is rich and has a beautiful woman. I can do the same. “

Brower added that Trump would excel at smaller events with young people and families.

“She seems to be around children and seems a lot less distant,” said Brower.

2020 is undoubtedly a richer scenario for Trump to advertise in more ways than 2016. Her younger son is now almost 14 years old, and her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, are often with their daughter and grandson, both of whom became American citizens in 2018.

Trump has even visited almost all states in the country, either during the 2016 campaign season with Trump or with him as President, or alone during solo trips. A source familiar with the campaign said Trump could highlight all 50 states as a calling card for their campaign message.

First ladies as activists

Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama were competent representatives for her husband’s campaigns to raise money for the candidate or party or to collect voters.

Obama even earned the nickname “The Closer” for her ability to seal the deal with those on the fence.

“It’s not easy to be funny on the fly, like Michelle Obama could do late night television interviews, or to have the kind of presence that Jackie Kennedy had,” said Brower. “To be fair, we don’t hear enough from Melania Trump at this point so I can judge it … And to be fair, Jackie Kennedy was awkward at first, but she became a first lady and genuinely enjoyed it. I see not the same joy of life from Melania, but it could show up. “

(Pat Nixon, who received the nickname “Plastic Pat” in the media because of her stiffness on the campaign, is one of Brower’s warning report on the history of the First Lady.

As First Lady, Melania Trump is the de facto feminine face of the administration, but the campaign has so far primarily been used by Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, on the trail and at previous fundraisers. Ivanka Trump, a high-ranking advisor to the President and omnipresent representative of the 2016 election campaign, is expected to play a bigger role as the election approaches. It is aimed specifically at female voters and, according to an adjutant, is generally promoting her influence on the American workforce.

Melania Trump has the scope and the time to be highly effective even as the most identifiable woman in Trump’s world. Another tool Trump will have based in her campaign arsenal is how much she is politically and personally focused on her husband.

The two keep talking on the phone all day, the White House assistants say, and she remains one of his most resilient soundboards – and one of the few people in Trump’s world who can speak his mind openly, even if they do Opposition to his. This united front is a relatively new part of the Trump dynamic.

She began her tenure as First Lady, which delayed her entry into the White House and suffered a flood of violent headlines about her marriage. In fact, the state of the Union speech this week was the first time since Trump took office that the two shared the same vehicle on the journey from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for the annual event.

The presentation of their relationship could be a motive for 2020 that it was not necessarily for 2016.

“It was a long-term campaign in 2016 and expectations were low,” said Jellison. “But now they’re playing for history. We know that Donald Trump doesn’t like to lose, and I think that also applies to Melania. “