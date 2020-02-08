Mehrama song by Love Aaj Kal on ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

The creators of Kartik Aaryan and the protagonist of Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal, are making the audience feel soft with their updates. From the trailer to the first two songs of the movie: Shayad and Haan Main Galat, the audience is very excited to witness the magic of Imtiaz Ali. In addition to the excitement, the third song of the movie Mehrama was released yesterday.

Sung by one of today’s most admired singers, Darshan Raval and Antara, the song beautifully highlights the chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. One can see Randeep Hooda for the first time and it is surely a pleasure in itself. Kartik has appeared only in this song and it seems that Imtiaz has made sure to get the best out of him.

Watch the song here:

The song’s lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil and Pritam has given the music to this touching song. It shows how the two feel miserable when they are separated and the song will definitely play a chord in their heart.

The love of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Aaj Kal has many reasons to worship him and yesterday the creators gave one more when they released the new song from the movie titled Haan Main Galat.

Sung by Shashwat Singh and Arijit Singh, the song is a joyful dance number and is inspired by the song Twist by Love Aaj Kal (2009). The video shows Sara and Kartik dancing around a well-lit set that seems to be a world in itself. The two dancing look fun and get your attention. The song is written by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam.

Imtiaz Ali's love, Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, is a romantic drama that almost all moviegoers are supporting. While the trailer had some reactions found, the creators released the first song titled Shayad.

Shayad is a romantic number and nobody but Imtiaz knows what his fans want. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song touched all hearts safely. Written by Irshad Kamil, composed of Pritam captures just love. The song features Kartik, Sara and Arushi Sharma at the respective times in which the film stars. The video is an extension of progress and a well deserved vision.

Imtiaz Ali has a different fan base for the type of movies he makes. After Jab Harry met Sejal, the filmmaker joined the most commented duo of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for a movie titled Love Aaj Kal, and the audience was more than excited to see them together on the big screen.

Love Aaj Kal’s team treated fans with an intriguing poster before and yesterday released the film’s trailer. The three-minute trailer is what an Imtiaz Ali movie is about. There is chemistry, some emotional moments, some blunt dialogues and, of course, very good background music.

The breakthrough shows how the definition of love has not changed and they both look like Sara Alli Khan and the characters of Kartik Aaryan are conspiring in their roles. The film also stars Arushi Sharma, Randeep Hooda and we are eager to see what his characters look like.

Check the trailer here:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's star, Love Aaj Kal, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the filmmakers surprised their fans with yesterday's first poster. Directed by Imtiaz Ali

The poster captures Veer and Zoe in a very real moment. We see Kartik lying with his eyes closed, while a grim Sara looks at oblivion and is thinking deeply while lying on her back. The atmosphere of the poster is fresh, as it is illuminated by a large amount of sunlight.

The film will arrive on the big screen on February 14 of this year and is mainly expected by the director.

वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं …

कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe❤ # LoveAajKal Trailer tomorrow !! # SaraAliKhan #ImtiazAli #DineshVijan @WeAreWSF @MaddockFilms @jiostudios @JioCinema @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @RandeepHooda @iprititamcc @ s.

– Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 16, 2020

