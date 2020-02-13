Mehdi Ben Barka “buried under the Louis Vuitton Museum” by Oufkir and the Mossad

Moroccan politician Mehdi Ben Barka. / DR

The National Intelligence Service of Israel (Mossad) allowed the Moroccan secret services in 1965 to capture socialist opponent Mehdi Ben Barka and bring him to Paris. This is what the New York Times journalist and Israeli researcher Ronen Bergman, author of “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations,” said last week.

“The Moroccan intelligence services have done an enormous service for the Israelis by giving Mossad the opportunity to listen to the most secret conversations of Arab leaders,” the journalist told Europe 1, explaining that Morocco wanted something in return, because in the intelligence world, there is nothing free ».

Although he refutes any involvement of the Mossad in the kidnapping and torture of the socialist opponent of King Hassan II, he said that the Israeli secret services “would have helped the killers get rid of the body.” He claimed that Ben Barka was “buried under what is nowadays known as the Louis Vuitton Museum, in the Bois de Boulogne.”

In other words, the writer confirms that the operation was carried out in exchange for the services that Morocco provided to Mossad at the summit of the Arab League in Casablanca in September 1965.

In February 2018, the journalist said that Ben Barka’s assassins, assisted by Mossad, had “brought his body to a forest”. “They threw it into a deep hole that covered them with dirt and a chemical meant to dissolve it,” he added.