Mehbooba’s ‘pro-separatist’ stand, Omar’s comments at Party Meet: why leaders were booked under PSA

Srinagar: Authorities cited procedures of internal party meetings and social media influence of NC leader and former Prime Minister Omar Abdullah and the “pro-separatist” stand of Mehbooba Mufti for booking them under the strict Public Safety Act (PSA).

49-year-old Omar and 60-year-old Mehbooba Mufti were under preventive detention since 5 August last year, when the Center announced the abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution and Jammu and Kashmir gave special status and split the then state into two union areas – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. They were booked under the PSA on the night of February 6, barely a few hours before their preventive detention ended.

According to rules, preventive detention can only be extended to six months if an advisory board, composed two weeks before the completion of the 180 day period, recommends that However, such a board was not put together and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir had two choices: release them or hit the PSA.

The three-page file against Omar quoted some internal meetings of the National Conference in July in which he alleged that there was a need to mobilize support to allow the Center to revoke its plans for the withdrawal of special state status.

The police also cited that Omar, who was Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, trade and industry in the trade union government and former Prime Minister, was very active on social media, a platform that offers the opportunity to mobilize youth.

Since August 5, communication links have been restricted. These were then relaxed. Internet is functional in a few places via leased lines. Mobile internet has been made functional, but at a speed of 2G with special instructions that it would not be used to access social media sites.

However, the police did not mention specific messages from Omar on social media in the file. “For the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what to expect ……. stay safe and above all, keep calm,” were the last few tweets from Omar before being taken to Hari Nivas for preventive detention.

Mehbooba was beaten with the PSA for its comments, including the challenging accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India, in case Article 370 was abolished. The statements of the former Chief Minister, whose party PDP was ally to the BJP until June 2018, about security forces killing militants were also part of the PSA file against it.

Her support for the Jamaat-e-Islamia group of Jammu and Kashmir after it was declared a prohibited organization by the Center under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is also in the file.

Omar’s father, Farooq Abdullah, who is five times head minister and currently a member of Lok Sabha, was booked under the PSA last September, a law enacted in 1978 by his father Sheikh Abdullah to fight wood smugglers in the state because they would get away easily during those days with minimal detention. Sheikh Abdullah brought the law as a deterrent to wood smugglers, because it provided for a prison sentence of up to two years without trial.

However, this law came in handy for police and security forces in the early 1990s when militancy broke out in the state.

After the then-Union Minister for the Interior, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, applied the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in the state in 1990, the authorities used the PSA to detain people.

The law was amended in 2012 and some of the stricter provisions were relaxed. After the change, the period until a first offender or person without trial can be detained was shortened from two years to three months.

