It’s official. Megxit has been resolved, and Prince Harry at Meghan Markle removed from their Royal duties and moved to independent financial status they announced they were seeking just two weeks ago.

But what exactly changed? What was decided at that time was spent logging out the logs behind the Palace walls Queen Elizabeth II at co.?

What would Meghan and Harry’s roles and titles look like and money?

What Are Their New Titles?

Harry and Meghan CAN still be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This is one of the biggest things we wonder about, but it turns out the Queen has chosen not to pull Meghan and Harry out of their duchy titles. And it is obvious that Harry will always be a prince as he has been since birth.

What they have lost is the title “HRH”, which means that one can no longer accurately refer to her as Her Her Highness. For those who follow the rules of Royal ethics, this is a rather big deal.

The other major loss to the title for Harry was that he would no longer be Captain General of the Royal Marines, the position of head of the ceremony he held as part of his royal duties. This is likely to be an emotional loss for Harry, who served in the Army before retiring in 2015 and has maintained close military relations ever since.

Can Prince Harry still be King?

The success line has not changed. Despite his absence from the Royal duties, Harry will remain in sixth place for the throne.

Currently the line is Prince Charles, then Prince William, after each son of Will in the order of age – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – and finally Harry. So it is obvious that for Harry to become King he would require some startling courses of events that we could not attend.

Essentially it also means baby Archie Harrison may still be king; he was the seventh in line, right behind his father.

(In case you were wondering, though Prince Andrew not removed from line; She sits in eighth, following her daughters, Beatrice at Eugenie.)

Will they still receive Public Service?

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Meghan and Harry will no longer receive public funding. In addition, they will pay over $ 3 million of taxpayer money spent on fixing Frogmore Cottage for them. They will keep the home as their official home in the UK (even talking about whether Meghan intends to return for any meaningful length of time) and will begin paying rent on the property.

However, when it comes to security it seems clear that the Queen is fine with the non-working Royals constantly receiving help. Although not yet confirmed, Her Majesty’s statement said:

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security arrangement. There is a well-established independent process to determine the need for publicly funded security.”

It certainly appears to be justified for the continued public funding for Harry and Meghan’s security. We think that goes to Canada too, where they spend a lot of time.

Do They Keep Their Royal Patronages?

For those unfamiliar with the concept, members of the Royal family are often named patrons of the organization, meaning they have become a kind of public ambassador for the cause. Per Queen announces that Harry and Meghan will retain their patronage.

Harry is the patron of 16 organizations, including Invictus Games – an annual event in which sick and wounded armed service personnel compete in various sports – he has established himself.

Meghan has four patronages: the National theater, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, a charity called animal Mayhew, and was called a woman’s charity Smart Works.

Maintaining their patronages means many charitable organizations will continue to do so even though they are taking on new careers.

Is it Permanent?

All of these changes are slated to be scheduled for Spring 2020, but according to Royal sources one of the results of the talk time is a one-year review.

So according to the theory in the spring of 2021 if Meghan and Harry were unhappy with the changes and wanted to return to jail and resume Royal duties they could. It certainly makes sense for the Royal family, who will need to take in the adventures vacated by the Sussexes – especially William and Kate Middleton. However, we can’t imagine that after all this work and excitement Harry and Meghan have actually turned around and said they were wrong.

We must remember, some changes are irreversible; for example, the Royal Marines would have to choose a new Captain General, and that individual would not just leave it to Harry to continue.

