Chhapaak Checkout: Five years ago Meghna Gulzar released her social drama Talvar. Based on a real story about the murder of a teenage girl, the film was an investigative drama with the main roles of Irrfan Khan and Konkon Sen Sen Sharma. Enhanced by a positive oral audience, she managed to gather 31 crores in the cash register.

Day 10: Chhapaak’s Box Office: Meghna Gulzar’s film with Deepika Padukone crosses the life of other Talvar social drama

Now Chhapaak, once again a dramatic matter based on the true story of the victim of an acid attack, has gone through Talvar’s lifetime. It brought 1.50 crores * more on Sunday and thanks to their lifelong collections now 31.73 crores *This time around the actress who entered the lead role is Deepika Padukone, which resulted in the added value of the movie.

Since Deepika, along with Fox Star Studios, is the producer of the film, her reward doesn’t get in the picture because she is a profit partner. Now it is awaiting what the actress producer will see and whether it would be another unusual non-mainstream movie or something more common.

* Estimates. Expected final numbers

Note: All collections by production and distribution sources

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!