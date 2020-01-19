Meghan Trainor's ovaries 'scream' to have babies with Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is really ready to start a family with her husband Daryl Sabara (Photo: Getty)

Meghan Trainor’s ovaries are “crying and screaming” to form a family with her husband Daryl Sabara, and the singer plans to have an entire “farm” of children.

Meghan, 26, has been married to Spy Kids actor Daryl, 27, since 2018, when they got married on her birthday in December in the garden of her Los Angeles home.

The pop star wants to have at least five children and is not afraid of the fact that he really wants to move on.

‘Urgh, my ovaries are crying all the time. They are screaming! I can’t wait because the five will be the best children, “he said.

‘Oh yes, I want a farm. I love all the children in the world, especially with him. They will be the prettiest. I mean, everyone saw how nice it was when I was a child. Lovely.’

The couple is very much in love, and the singer admits that she feels “physically ill” when she is not with him.

“He is the only human being with whom he could be trapped in a room, with nothing but white walls and still have the best time,” he told The Sun.

The couple married in 2018 on Meghan’s birthday (Image: WireImage)

Speaking about her wedding day in 2018, the All About That Bass singer said: ‘It is the beginning of a completely new and incredible life. I got much more than I had always wanted. “

The winter wedding took place in front of 100 friends and family exactly one year after he asked the question in Palm Springs on his 24th birthday.

Since falling in love with Daryl, Meghan has said she has never loved “any other human” as much as she loves Daryl, and enjoys spending every day with him.

Meghan is currently a coach at The Voice UK (Photo: ITV). She told BANG Showbiz in 2018: “It’s that cheesy line of” You Know When You Know “and that’s very real because I’ve never had anything like that with any other human, Never I got tired of someone.

“I’ve been with him literally every day and I’m not fed up with him, and I miss him when he’s not in my vision, it’s disgusting.”

Meghan and her man are currently on this side of the pond while participating in The Voice UK, joining returning coaches Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones.





