Meghan McCain calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘Dismissive’ during Clash Over Mitt Romney

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain stood at odds on Thursday morning “The view,” in a debate that ended in which each of them called the other “negative.”

The subject was Mitt Romney to condemn President Donald Trump for abuse of power during the trial, which made him the first senator to vote against the president of their own party. The move won accolades from the Democratic party, as did most women on “The View”.

ROMNEY VOTES AGAINST PARTY: After GOP Sen. Mitt Romney voted to condemn Pres. Trump on the first article of deposition, the co-hosts respond to his emotional speech and the acquittal of the president in the Senate's punishment.

“He stands for the country and not for the party,” Whoopi said and started the conversation. “He and I will probably never agree, and if I say something nice about him, he will go crazy. I am glad that someone from that side got up and said I think that is not right. So thank you.”

Joy Behar said she might have to take back “every joke I ever made” about him Sunny Hostin Romney praised that he leaned on his faith to divide a partisan deposition. However, McCain was “in conflict” – especially after watching his “Mitch” documentary, in which he said he did not want to be called “a loser” for life.

“I like it when someone buys a party, I will always respect it and I think it took big cojones yesterday,” she began. “But it doesn’t take so much courage now to vote against something that won’t have any impact. President Trump was acquitted yesterday.”

“Mitt Romney, I want to trust him, but would he still feel like President Trump had given him his position as Foreign Minister?” she asked. “His history of a flip-flopper, for people like me, I will never trust him.”

Whoopi reiterated that she was happy “someone got up and said no,” before he compared him to the late John McCain, who also turned on his party and voted against the “meager withdrawal” of the Affordable Care Act before his death.

“I’m going to give him faith as I gave to your father,” said Whoopi, who got confused with McCain. “With all due respect, Romney doesn’t look like my dad at all,” she replied.

“I give so much confidence because I don’t agree with Mitt Romney, but he stood in a way that no one else has except your father,” Goldberg explained. “I’m just saying you shouldn’t make all your bets on Romney right now, he’ll break your heart like he always does,” McCain replied. Here it started to escalate.

“I’m 63 years old, I’ve been through this for years with these people,” Whoopi began when Meghan interrupted and said she was 35. “Yes, and you’re half my age, so listen what I know,” Goldberg said in return.

“That is very negative … I don’t know what my age has to do with my political perspective at the moment. I don’t like it very much,” Meghan said. Whoopi began to answer – saying, “It’s kind of dismissive … I’m not trying to be worthless” – before McCain interrupted and called an “Oh my god” from Goldberg.

As McCain said she knew the conversation would be like that before she sat down at the table, Whoopi tried to make it clear that “this has nothing to do with you personally.” She added, “This has to do with the fact that when you say,” Don’t put all your eggs in the basket, “that’s objectionable to me. I know you didn’t mean it that way.”

When McCain said the women “hate” Romney, Whoopi exclaimed she never hated anyone. Meghan then said she actually knew Joy hated Romney, while Goldberg joked, “But I am not – I know we are alike!”

The show then went to a commercial break, while Meghan and Joy went back and forth about who hated Behar the most.