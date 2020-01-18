The best shade is often created when you don’t even try to be shady. It’s a subtle art, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shadow with the royal family about this song, which was published on their Instagram page “Sussex Royal”, proves that it is an art that they did not understand properly , It all started with what appeared to be a perfectly healthy video in which Prince Harry galloped around Buckingham Palace to perform some royal duties. And by royal responsibility we mean… participating in a rugby engagement. We’re not going to set the tone here, folks.

While we’re not sure if rugby is an urgent matter, it is clearly important enough for the royal family that Harry should step down from her roles as senior members during the “transition” period that was announced after he and Meghan Markle’s plans to resign, attending events like this will take part in the royal family.

Since then, Meghan has moved to Canada and is safe in a makeshift home on Vancouver Island. Prince Harry stays in the UK to take care of activities like that at Buckingham Palace on Thursday 16th January. A video of the last event on her shared Instagram page “Sussex Royal”. But there is a part of the post in which fans and haters react strongly.

Watch the video with sound and you will find that the one who made it decided to put some music in the mix. While there’s usually nothing wrong with a backing track, the one in the short clip definitely turns heads. The song is “This Is the One” by Stone Roses, which happens to contain the following lyrics: “I want to leave the country for a month on Sundays.”

To be fair, the actual text is not included in the clip posted on the Sussex Royal site, but viewers could quickly see the very subtle allusion to the Duchess and Duke’s situation. As angry as Buckingham Palace officials are, there is nothing to see or do here.