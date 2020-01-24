Can we see Meghan Markle be afraid of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the coming months!

Apparently, this is a real possibility! Sources from within the day of the TV show shared to DailyMail.com the Duchess of Sussex’s first sit-down interview post-Megxit will be with Ellen DeGeneres.

An insider confirmed:

“Ellen and Meghan discussed a sit-down interview. That has been in the works for quite some time.”

But don’t expect it to go down to the standard set! Confidential stated that the interview would “be all hush-hush and likely in a secret location,” since “the studio is a lot of challenges.” The source continues:

“Ellen has a way to make it happen. Ellen added to her staff that Meghan is one of the nicest, most genuine people she has ever met and that (Prince) Harry is just the same. He wants a sit-down on both of them. He wants his fans to see what he already knows to be true. I wouldn’t be surprised if they made more friends now that Meghan is in North America. “

Ever since Megxit broke out, it has been reported that the 38-year-old had a planned interview King of Gayle o Oprah Winfrey, but it seems like this idea might be out of the window today. An insider in the publication explained:

“Ellen’s taking the first shot in an in-depth interview will definitely put Oprah’s nose in – (and Gayle King’s). After all, Oprah was weeping for Meghan’s mother by spending the day in Montecito , invites a wedding invitation and has been very supportive of the couple’s decision to divorce. “

The two met on a dog trip in El Lay years ago and have only grown since. In the summer, the 61-year-old and his wife Portia de Rossi traveled across the lake to visit Prince Harry and Meg following the birth of the baby Archie. After their visit, he explained:

“I see them being attacked, and it’s not fair. They are just two of the most compassionate people. They do a lot for the world.”

It was because of their long-standing friendship that Archie’s mom wanted to talk to Ellen for her first interview, according to a friend who spoke to the outlet:

“(Meghan) said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. She shows authenticity. (Meghan) feels that they are kindred spirits. Meghan adores Ellen and loves the fact that she and Portia are lovers. to the animal. He said they’ve stayed in touch since they first met and became close. He said they were really together and Ellen has been a great support, especially since moving to Canada. “

A spokeswoman for Ellen did not return DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

However, you never get your hopes up! A royal source shared with People the rumors that the Suits alum had an interview planned with DeGeneres – or any interviewer – was “false.” We just have to wait and see!

