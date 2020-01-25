Remember when Meghan Markle at Kate Middleton has “strengthened” their relationship amid the Royal rift between the Sussex and Cambridge houses?

We look forward to everyone going out the window, including the Duchess of Sussex already, along Prince Harry, departing from Royal duties and from Buckingham Palace for a new life and new career in Canada.

According to a source who broke into Us Weekly, any water that should have been under the bridge flushed when Harry and Meghan made their announcement:

“Kate and Meghan haven’t spoken since [the show happened].”

Dang. Meghan treats the Royal family the way she did with her original family! Zing!

In fact, we have heard in recent weeks that the Duchesses are “barely” talking – and if the information we gathered is correct, Meghan knew eight months before the rest of the world that she and Harry were planning to jet out there.

Maybe Meg is wondering why all this work has been bothered to repair the relationship when she is leaving?

In any case, this insider seems to be seeing the Sussex side of the chess board, as they say that Meghan is certainly not looking or has any second thoughts about the grand exit:

“Meghan feels free. She had never been happy. She was happy to be out of London. “

So everything went according to plan? Perhaps even better? The source adds:

“He was shocked at how quickly everything happened. They knew they had to leave their titles, but their speed shocked everyone. The palace thought it would take longer, but they came with it.”

Hey, when someone wants to leave, why drag it, right?

Obviously Meghan will be happy to get out there sooner the better. While not speaking publicly about the decision – yet – he told friends that he “felt like he was fleeing because living inside the kings crushes the soul.”

And not just for him! As a source told DailyMail.com earlier this week:

“Meghan tells her close friends that this is the best thing that can happen to Harry. That she will grow more and that she is the love of her that has done it … She said like her, her spirit was crushed and she couldn’t help but see him suffer. “

If that is true, it is not surprising that he did not look back. You’d think he’d give her a call, right? They are still siblings after all.

What do you think of Meghan ghosting the Royal family ??

