Meghan Markle is a victim of racism, sexism and women’s hatred, says John Bercow

John Bercow said that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to “explicit and irritating racism”.

The former speaker of the Lower House stated that he has a deep sympathy with Meghan.

“I want to say that I unambiguously believe that Meghan has been the victim of explicit and irritating racism,” he told The Sunday Times Magazine.

“I am crystal clear about that. She is exposed to racism, sexism, and women’s hatred. “

Bercow added that he believes Meghan has been the target of the media and the public for criticizing Donald Trump, the US president, and embracing feminist values, both of which, according to him, the “intolerable factions” in the UK.

Bercow went on to say that he understood why Meghan and the Duke of Sussex chose to resign from the royal family and spend more time in Canada, where the couple is currently supposed to live.

“Harry and Meghan have the right to choose change, and accept some of the consequences and costs,” he said.

“They have the right to put their marriage and health first.”

Mr Bercow’s comments come after Priti Patel, the home secretary, disputed that Meghan had experienced racism in the UK.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live last month, she rejected claims that negative reports about Meghan were driven by racism, arguing that people of any background “can go on in life” in the UK.

“I am not at all in that category where I believe there is racism. I think we live in a great country,” Mrs. Patel said before describing Britain as a “great society, full of opportunities.”

When asked directly whether she believed the media had been racist in any way towards Meghan, the cabinet minister replied: “I don’t think so, no … I certainly haven’t seen that through debates or commentary or things about it, of course.”

