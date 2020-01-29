Meghan Markle has every right to forget her father

He is the separated father of Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex. He is also at the origin of an infinity of tabloid dramas. In the interview, he expressed his wish to be treated and to make peace with his daughter and his questionable frustration that the only way for him to communicate with his daughter is through the press. Despite his persistence in behavior that will prevent him from making peace, it is easy to feel bad for him. He is old, sick, lonely and incurably pathetic. But there is no need for mercy, because no one on Earth can have as much mercy for Thomas Markle as for himself.

Getty Images

Markle won the $ 750,000 lottery in 1990, two years after his divorce from Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. Meghan was eight years old at the time, and her father chose to spend part of her earnings to send her to a private school. Maybe he saw it as an investment. He was pouring money into his daughter’s education so that she could do something and eventually pay it back. If so, that seems to have been his smartest investment – he went bankrupt in 2016 – and despite the fact that his daughter broke ties, he found a new way to get a return on the money he invested: he became his sworn enemy of the eternal tabloids. .

It’s the benefit of sharing a family name and genes with one of the most famous women on the planet. While she may not appreciate the scrutiny that is applied to her every time she posts on social media, every outfit she wears, and recent family efforts to gain privacy and independence, the the glow of this spotlight offers a little warmth and attention to a lonely and pathetic man who seems to struggle with the concept that he is not the center of other people’s lives. In the recently televised “documentary”, Thomas Markle: My Story – little more than a long broadcast of his imaginary grievances – Thomas Markle said that Meghan, Prince Harry and the royal family owed him. “For what I have experienced, I should be rewarded … it’s time to take care of dad.”

Channel 5

But what did he go through? Is her daughter responsible for her financial problems because he paid for his studies when she was a child? Is it the extent of his debt, or does he also owe him the cruelty to which he was subjected by the British tabloids who inevitably described him as a drunk slut in the perspective of royal marriage? This experience apparently made him so insecure and exploited his insecurities so much that he ended up working with a photographer to stage his own paparazzi photos in order to improve his image – a plan that s turned against him. Is this why he so powerfully turned this same cruelty against the tabloids against his daughter? Is that why he shared the private letter she sent him – a letter in which she begged him to stay out of the tabloids – with the Daily Mail?

Despite all of her efforts to force them to comply, her daughter and husband continue to make choices for their own lives without first consulting Thomas Markle. Stepping back from their posts as senior royal family officials, perhaps hoping to avoid some of the wrath of the British media, was – in the opinion of a man who was cut off from all contact – very disappointing . Because getting married to a prince is “every girl’s dream,” and stepping back is apparently the equivalent of “destroying” or depreciating “the royal family. He went on to say,” I think it is is a misunderstanding that should not be resolved in front of the cameras or the world. “A fascinating shot of a man who builds his life around, occupying as much media attention as possible.

As it stands, many white Britons who resent Meghan Markle’s ascension to royalty while being a woman of color have found their standard bearer in Thomas Markle – the abandoned white father who sees no racism in media coverage which refers to Meghan as “exotic DNA” and claimed that she is “(Almost) Straight Outta Compton.” After all, as Markle said, “I think England is even more liberal in some ways as the United States “, so racism is impossible. Likewise, anyone looking for reason to believe that an American actress must necessarily lack refinement to be a full member of the royal family can find all the evidence they need in the disorderly and greedy drama that her father deals with. . Love him or hate him, critics will find a way to turn him against Meghan Markle. Why?

By his own admission, Thomas and Meghan have not been close since their university years. It was two decades ago. She did not speak openly about how they moved away, but she must have had her reasons. However, she did not completely cut him off from his life until he began to inflict media scandals on his family, who were already too closely watched. She tried to be there for him in the limited way she felt comfortable, but he didn’t seem interested in as much as he wanted. If he is not taken care of enormously by his daughter, then he will make sure that he is taken care of enormously by the British press. They continue to pay him for his name and for the crazy sense of self-worth that leads him to think that his opinions must be divided, and that he is somehow a king himself: “I can also use the British name now, because I’m related to that, and I have a grandson who is royal. “

It was his claim on Good Morning Britain, but we don’t know what he means. Will he change his name to Thomas of Windsor or Thomas, father of the Duchess of Sussex? Who knows. Whatever he does, it seems certain that he will continue to place his own interest above that of his daughter. When asked by Piers Morgan if he was concerned, given his age and his multiple heart attacks, “that this should not be resolved before it is too late”, Thomas removed all lingering doubts about his narcissism. Unable to contemplate the reality of his own impending death, he simply said, “It is possible” before redirecting to other hypotheses. “Kobe was only 42, so anything can happen to anyone.” Presumably, the thought of Meghan and Harry dying in an equally tragic accident was less upsetting for him than the thought of his own passing from heart problems in the mid-1970s. Markle then said, “I just think it’s a little silly. This has been going on too long.

He is absolutely right. This has been going on for too long. People have been paying him to express his vulgar and senseless opinions on large public platforms for far too long. His insistence that he “apologized several times” goes against his continued rash cruelty – his assertion, moments later, that Harry should “stand up” and come to terms with him. An apology involves acknowledgment of fault and an intention not to repeat the behavior which, according to your daughter’s private letter, broke her heart “into a million pieces”. A man so concerned about the sins perceived against him that he would share this letter with the world is incapable of making any real excuses – of acknowledging his own sins.

One of Markle’s paparazzi photos

As part of the publication of this letter, Meghan Markle is currently suing The Daily Mail. In turn, they arranged to use her own father as a witness against her. If that happens, it could be the first time since the start of this drama that Meghan and Thomas will be together in the same room. His strange role as an opponent will be official. Legal. He surely knows that he will reject any possibility of reconnecting or becoming his father again. It is time for the British media to recognize this too. They must stop treating his complaints seriously – keep him away from their cameras and headlines. Let him be really distant. Let him be just another stranger with vile opinions that are not worth the paper to print them.

Included in the last interview, Thomas Markle made a blatant threat to continue the drama: “After this interview, if I don’t hear from someone in 30 days, I will try again. I don’t want to remain silent in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to come back to me. “It is a threat that carries weight only if the British media continues to give it a platform. They have the choice to leave him in this silence. They have 30 days to develop awareness … Don’t hold your breath.

