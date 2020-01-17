And the award for the worst sister goes to …

Samantha Markle!

It came as a complete surprise Meghan MarkleThe half-sister’s sister laughs about the Sussexes and why she agrees with their big decision to step down from their royal duties.

In a Friday interview on British TV program This Morning, the 54-year-old explained his thoughts on the situation involving his sis and Prince Harry, specifically about their relationship to Thomas Markle:

“Prince Harry and Meghan are a bit apologetic to do. We’re not talking about teenagers, we’re talking about adults who know what they’re doing and about my dad being it was a huge mistake and surprising. “

The 38-year-old insult received a pretty British accent and was only happy with his royal role when it came to his love, he added:

“From my perspective, I felt he (Meghan) was thrilled to have four cloths and the pictures of her hair blowing in the air and the smiling and the continental British accents.”

Samantha believes that the harsh criticism that Meg received (and is talking about) is why she chooses to step down from her senior position within the family circle with Prince Harry:

“But when the public state criticized behavior and spending changed the tune and it became a bit more a mistake to recognize, avoid responsibility, flip the script, and it was a bit offensive that I had never seen anything that is racist in nature so it seems like a misuse of blame to avoid liability. “

He explained:

“I just thought it was a huge breach of duty or honor and trust placed on him.”

As important devotees are aware, the Sussexes announced in October that they are seeking legal action against the corporation Related Newspapers for leaking a private letter of Suits alum to his father.

Earlier this week, new court documents were filed by the defense argued that there was a “substantial and legitimate public interest” in the family’s family, which included “personal and family relationships,” the letter sent by the Newly married is fair game to publish. Apparently, Samantha has a legal degree now and further weighs in on the letter her sister wrote to their father and specifically commented on the ongoing legal proceedings:

“This claim of privacy infringement does not seem to have a legitimate basis. It does seem flawed, in my opinion.”

And should Thomas testify in court? Well, he also has an opinion on it:

“Of course he would. The truth is the truth. And then, based on that, of course he would testify.”

