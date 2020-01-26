Prince William at Kate Middleton may be King and Queen one day, but Prince Harry at Meghan Markle the royals of the people are clear!

The last couple’s account, @sussexroyal, was first introduced to the world on April 2, 2019. Today, though not ten months later, the Instagram page boasts 11.1 Million followers. That’s about 100,000 more than Kate and Will’s Insta – @kensingtonroyal. Talk about one coming, right ?!

This must have been a really exciting time for the American Duchess, as he had his own active online presence before devoting all his time to the duties of being a king. She is so good at blogging, in fact, that eagle fans believe this is really behind the Instagram account.

The original post appeared to be overly official, as if it were in the hands of a staff member:

See how the insignia are an M and an H combined? #couplegoals / (c) Sussex Royal / Instagram

Later, however, a different post thanked fans for donating to the charities “in exchange for sending gifts for the Royal baby’s upcoming arrival.

Check out this post on Instagram

Just a week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organizations around the world in exchange for sending gifts for the arrival of their first born. Not only do many of you lend your support, you take action. Their Royal Highnesses want you to know the impact of your support – the direct impact your donation, energy, and action have made! You choose to be part of a great collective, and you make a real difference. Whether it’s a $ 5 donation, £ 1000 contribution, volunteer donation, or word spread – you play your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), thank you very much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now provide a minimum of 100,000 additional warm nutritional fortified foods to children in need across Africa Africa @littlevillagehq has received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and US), they ‘increased their monthly donations, increased volunteer application, and re-energized their hardworking team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist Well Child Nurse specialist for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home compared to the hospital @ Baby2Baby has received over 5,000 products to distribute to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and received donations from around the world – mu la from Guadalajara to Italy. You made it happen. Thank you.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on April 15, 2019 at 6:51 am PDT

What attracts the attention of online detectives here is the spelling.

Whoever wrote it clearly thought it was to use British “spelling” organizations, but they did not continue to attach it to zed versions:

“@Littlevillagehq has received donations from all over the world (from the UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they have increased their monthly donations, made progress on voluntary applications, and re-energized their hardworking team of 200+ staff and volunteers ”

The spelling of the U.K. of that word shall live. And in a previous post, the writer used the posting of the “American” organization:

“The Duke of Sussex has proudly been the patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007.”

And then there are some full-on American words:

“Baby2Baby has received over 5,000 products to distribute to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and has received donations from all over the world – from Guadalajara to Italy. ”

“Cribs” and “diapers” are not something you usually hear from a Brit. Instead you get “cot” and “nappies.” Minor, yes, but an American trying to sound British can’t take it.

And then, there was this guy …

Of course, as the lives of Meghan and Harry have passed away in the last year, so has their continued attention on their IG account. After all, who will forget this INFAMOUS post in early January (below), announcing the couple’s decision to step down from their royal duties:

Check out this post on Instagram

“After months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a move this year to begin carving out a progressive new role within this institution. We aim to return as ‘seniors’. a member of the Royal Family and working to become financially independent, while continuing to support Her Majesty The Queen fully. At your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment. to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our role in The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.The balance of this geography will enable us to raise our children man in appreciation of the royal tradition in which he was born, while also giving our family space to focus on the next chapter, including a with the launch of our new charity entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to work with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all related parties. Until then, please accept our deepest gratitude for your continued support. “- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link to bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on January 8, 2020 at 10:33 am PST

Yes … after that, how did Will and Kate have to compete with that news ?! The whole Instagram take-over is just a matter of hours, no !!!

Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially more famous than The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (at least on Instagram), we can only imagine what they’ll post next!

