The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Australia Day by praising the “spirit force” of those affected by the wildfires that ravaged Australia.

Every year, Australia Day is celebrated on January 26.

The goal of the day, the website of the commemorative states, is “to reflect on what it means to be Australian, celebrate contemporary Australia and recognize the (country’s) history.”

This year, Australia Day coincides with the continuing burning of catastrophic forest fires across the country, which have killed more than 30 people and an estimated one billion animals.

In a post shared on his Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex highlighted a selection of stories that show how communities in Australia “have joined in the face of such adversity.”

“Today, on Australia Day, we recognize the strength of the spirit and generosity of the Down Under community,” reads the title of the Instagram post.

“You are an inspiration to all of us.”

One of the stories included in the publication is that of a six-year-old boy who has raised more than $ 49,000 (£ 37,478) for wildlife affected by forest fires by making tiny clay koala figures

Another featured news article tells how 4,600 pounds of food and water have been thrown from helicopters to feed hungry wildlife.

An Instagram user praised the Duke and Duchess for highlighting the selection of good-hearted stories and commented: “I love the awareness you bring to these causes!”

Another person wrote that among the “destruction” that is being caused in Australia, there are “so many heroes among the devastation.”

Recently it was reported that burning forest fires in Australia is taking global carbon dioxide levels to new levels.

1/20

A boy running towards a dust storm in Mullengudgery in New South Wales

Marcia Macmillan / AFP

2/20

Wind gusts of 66 mph were recorded when a dust storm descended on Dubbo. Storms hit many parts of western New South Wales in Australia

Ian Harris via AP

3/20

Hail covers vehicles at an intersection in Canberra. In addition to dust storms, hail and flash floods have hit the besieged Australian cities, as extreme weather has lessened the threat of dozens of forest fires that continue throughout the southeast of the country.

Australian Institute through AP

4/20

A cloud of dust rises over a street in Dubbo

Ian Harris via AP

5/20

A man holds hail the size of a golf ball outside the House of Parliament after a heavy hail storm hit Canberra

EPA

6/20

A koala clinging to a tree before being moved to a drier enclosure during a flash flood in Australia’s reptile park in Somersby

Australia / EPA reptile park

20/7

Bushland is burned by fire like rain puddles in large puddles in Bilpin in the Blue Mountains

AAP / Reuters image

8/20

A staff member carrying koalas during a flash flood in Australia’s reptile park

Australian Reptile Park / AFP

09/20

A dust storm in Mullengudgery

Marcia Macmillan / AFP

10/20

A car submerged in Gold Coast

AP

11/20

Damaged cars parked outside the Australian National Film and Sound Archive after a hail storm hit Canberra

EPA

12/20

Hail the size of a golf ball in the House of Parliament

fake images

13/20

Aftermath of a hailstorm in the greenhouses of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in Canberra

EPA

14/20

A fallen tree sits on top of a car in Caringbah in Sydney. The storms in New South Wales left more than 2,200 homes without electricity

EPA

15/20

Greenhouse damage from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in Canberra

EPA

16/20

Hail outside the House of Parliament in Canberra

Don Arthur / AFP

17/20

Storm clouds gather over Sydney Harbor

AFP through Getty

18/20

Hail covers vehicles in Canberra

AP

19/20

Flooded fields in Gold Coast

AP

20/20

An aerial view as the rain begins to fall on the drought and the country devastated by fire near Tamworth

fake images

Earlier this month, Meghan and Prince Harry announced their desire to resign as “elder” members of the royal family.

Later, the prince delivered a speech during a dinner for the charity Sentebale in which he described why he and the duchess chose to withdraw from their royal duties.

Prince Harry said he felt “there was no other option,” and explained that his decision came after “so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.”

.