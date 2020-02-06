Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are probably moving to Canada

Image: Getty Images

Canada is fun, but Disney CEO Bob Iger is not in Canada, nor is the vast infrastructure of the Hollywood voice-over studios. There is also a lack of sunshine in Canada, and warm pavement and parking areas with strip mall. And although I don’t currently have the data to support this, I believe that statistically it is less likely that you will almost be run over by business people running their Audis through red lights in Canada. Given this, there is clearly only one place for it Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to really call home!

People report that the couple “likes to be in Canada, but they look at houses in L.A.” She has her mother there Doria Ragland, like her famous friends janina Gavankar and Abigail Spencer, as well as all those jobs that Prince Harry threw against Bob Iger back at the Lion King premiere.

What is confusing, however, is the claim that Vancouver Island, where the two are currently shaken, “reflects the easy aesthetic of Los Angeles.” Says a source: “They enjoy living a quiet life. They take long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to relax with Archie and the dogs.” I am sure this is all true, but believe me, you will never find so much fresh water, open space or clean air in Los Angeles. (Maybe unless you’re rich, what the two are. That usually solves such things!) (People)

With a new season of Real Housewives or Beverly Hills coming, Brandi Glanville has devoted her spare time to generating as much drama as possible, both during and outside the show. However, I can’t blame her, because they are probably bored of podcasting all day long!

Hollywood Life reports that in a tweet since deleted, Brandi refers to castmate and accused lover Denise Richards cry for help with this season’s slogan: “Good tag rules for me for #rhobh?!? And no … I didn’t stop 💎.” A few days later, Glanville reportedly tweeted: wants to help, this might work: “I may be married to a man, but I can still eat pussy.” “Good Glanville!

The rumors that Richards stopped started of course, because reports in the Daily Mail in January claimed that she had stopped filming the show completely after a “passionate, month-long affair” with Glanville. Representatives for Richards denied this, while Glanville announced that she would do a lie detector test to prove it.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1219347449132638209&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1219347449132638209" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

What is also important to remember is that the final edits will certainly be made in the first half of the season, meaning that storylines will be hammered by producers. Simultaneously, fellow group members like Glanville try to conquer a place in the back half of the season, which is usually filmed while the first few episodes premiere. It is also a time when cast members who thought they were official Housewives could easily be relegated to lesser roles, a la Vicki Gunvalson in her last RHOC season. So all in all, I am sure the drama went very well for both Glanville and Richards. And if that is not the case, we will see that come true! (Hollywood Life)

Kelis, the GOAT, also has a goat!

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1225211525259911170&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1225211525259911170" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

State Farm believes Shannon Doherty is “using the cancer diagnosis to get a payout”, which is really not great to blame a stage 4 cancer patient. (Page six)

is “using the cancer diagnosis to get a payout”, which is really not great to blame a stage 4 cancer patient. (Page six) church Douglas dies at 103. (ET)

dies at 103. (ET) Kacey Musgraves now has a candle line. (Simply shocked)

now has a candle line. (Simply shocked) Sofia Richie finally no longer followed Kourtney Kardashian . (Hollywood Life)

finally no longer followed . (Hollywood Life) Teresa giudice likes that Joe giudice kisses other women. (ET)

likes that kisses other women. (ET) Please don’t ask Vanessa Lachey about Jessica Simpson’s memoirs. (People)

