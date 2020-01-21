It will be clear Meghan King Edmonds at Jim Edmonds have not made their differences in marriage, past and present. For the past few weeks, bitter exes have been throwing shade and revealing deep personal information about each other left and right following their decision in part ways after five years together.

So far, it seems that the only positive connection for the couple is the three children they have together: 2-year-old daughter Aspen, as well as 16-month-old children Hayes at Si Hart.

But the former Real Housewives of Orange County starlet recently admitted his parental contact with Jim, sadly, is far from perfect.

The topic came up as the 35-year-old was promoting his Intimate Knowledge podcast, co-host of Brooke Burke at Long Darville, Us Weekly last week.

In juggling Jim’s shared responsibilities with his children, Meghan offered:

“I just hope it gets better.”

Although kids may be too young to verbalize it, we’re sure they should make things better too! There is nothing like having parents on good terms, especially considering the fact that Hart is passing by today. However, we all know that the ship sailed as they shared 50/50 custody of the children.

For those who don’t know, last year the couple’s son was diagnosed with minor Periventricular Leukomalacia, a brain injury that usually affects premature babies. The irreversible condition is said to be a result of the boy’s physical development, including weakness in his muscles, weakness in his lower back, lack of fluid in arm and leg movements, and tightness in his joints.

According to the outlet, Meghan has her hands full with little care and has even offered a positive health update she has not said and the rest of her son is “doing great” right now, all things considered.

But it seems Jim has a totally different read on the situation … if his recent comments are to be believed!

The former MLB The star accused her ex of using their child “as a crutch for the whole world to see” as she seemed to be firing up all their dirty laundry on her new podcast. On his son’s condition, he told E! News:

“He responds well and gets better every day.”

OK. Thus, they can agree that Hart’s health is a top priority. Which is good, considering that they didn’t see eye to eye when it came to deciding whether Hayes and his twin boys were circumcised a few weeks ago.

At this point, we can’t determine if there are more reasons not to mention why Meghan and Jim can’t be found on the same page here.

For the sake of their precious children, we hope they can put the little animals ** up as soon as possible and let the cooler heads go!

