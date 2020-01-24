Meghan King Edmonds has no problem deciding on the end of her marriage with Jim Edmonds, new allegations against her ex in an interview with Heather McDonald.

Appeared on Thursday’s new episode of Juicy Scoop, the first “Real Housewives from Orange County” star explained how she found out Jim wanted a divorce, described himself “scared” after confronting him and their nanny about their relationship, and revealed that many men sneak in on her DMs to ask her out on a date.

“It all happened very quickly,” Edmonds said of Jim requesting a divorce. She claimed she didn’t know it was happening until she read about it online, and the reality star described some of the alleged drama that had happened before.

“There was a controversial fight that morning with the babysitter with whom I suspected Jim had an inappropriate relationship,” Meghan said.

“She was leaving, Jim scared me,” she continued, claiming that he was going to be physically with me. He was very upset. left. “

According to Meghan, he made sure he took the hard drive out of the computer and “to make sure I didn’t have access to his money.” She also claims that he “rummaged” through her bag while in another room to grab her credit card. Jim went into hiding at the birthday gifts – a pair of Chanel boots and jeans – that he had literally given her the day before, she continued. “That’s the level we work with,” she added.

In a conversation with McDonald, Edmonds repeated her claim that Jim’s contact with their children has been minimal since the split. “He treated Hart for a few days,” she said, referring to their son who was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage in 2019. “He’s in Cabo, he’s on vacation with his girlfriend. He has a new love, I think. It’s time-consuming,” she said.

Since almost every detail about their split has been made public thanks to interviews and statements that each of them has released in recent months, Meghan said she has been inundated with DMs from men interested in dating her.

“Suddenly people say, okay, she can go out now,” she told McDonald. “I have received a lot of DMS. What I love because I love that Lizzo number. I feel like Lizzo now,” she added, referring to “Truth Hurts.” She then read one of the messages that her ex called “a total loser,” which ended in an invitation to dinner and drinks.

A representative for Jim told PEOPLE the retired baseball player “doesn’t feel like rolling in the mud with someone” after her interview. The long statement also called the podcast “a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage” that Meghan used “as an opportunity to get attention for herself.”

“I think you’ll be pretty hard to find someone who has improved his divorce by going on a podcast,” added his publicist.