Megan Thee Stallion Must Vice President of Cardi B says The Game

The game has proposed Megan Tea Stallion as vice president to president Cardi B.

“She should do that,” he answered when asked if the rapper “I Like It” should move her money for the Oval Office. “I vote for Cardi B, Democrats – Demobrats.”

“She can do whatever she wants – she Cardi B!” he said before reminding people to always “please say the B” in a Lil Wayne voice. “Cardi B can do anything, man.”

Cardi has endorsed Bernie Sanders, but has recently shown an interest in a move in politics via Twitter.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love the government, even though I don’t agree with the government,” she tweeted earlier this month. (Sic)

“As if I was watching war documentaries. No matter how many weapons you need in a country! How do you try to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country has no patriotism? I hardly see people claiming that they LOVE being American “

“I’ll have to explain a lot, so I have to make a video or a live about it … So I’ll go back to my last two tweets another day,” she added. “Imma talks about it for another day.”

Although a direct shot at the White House would be tempting, The Game believes she should run to the Senate first – but she can certainly skip the city council stage.

“She should start with the New York Senate. Give it four years, let the baby grow up a little. Offset, Cardi B in the White House, 2024.”

He also thought about what Offset’s official title would be if she proved successful: “First N — a”, “First Homie” or “First Husband”.

And as for Vice President, he did not hesitate.

“She should run with Megan Thee Stallion, buddy. Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, put them on the card – I vote. To my mother. “

Cardi would of course not be the first entertainer to become the supreme commander; Ronald Reagan was a Hollywood actor before taking up the presidency in 1981, while Cardi’s fellow rapper Kanye West threatened a run a number of times.

