Megan Thee stallion is not from G-Eazy

The hip-hop world was in turmoil yesterday when a compromising video by Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy sparked rumors that the unlikely couple was an object.

The video, which shows G-Eazy kissing Megan quite sensually on the cheek, suggested that the two were walking together. However, Megan was quick to end the gossip. “Lol okay, now you have all the jokes out,” tweeted the rapper “Hot Girl Summer”. “But I’m not excited about G Eazy.”

Why did G-Eazy practically eat the makeup on Megan’s face, you ask? “He likes fifty.”

As we discussed earlier, G-Eazy has an impressive track record of getting to know successful women in pop music, especially when you consider that he’s basically the prototype of a cigarette-smoking, leather-jacket-wearing, hair-raising, grubby, white man whose main personality traits are conventionally attractive and famous. To be fair, a lot of Megan’s topics also revolve around her own acuity and wealth – but at least she has the bars to prove it.

Yes, Megan is a grown woman and is allowed to date someone she wants. but frankly nobody is worthy of them, let alone a hedonistic James Dean wannabe. The fact that Megan and Eazy are not together is a win for hot girls everywhere.