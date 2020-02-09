Megan Thee Stallion denies rumors that she’s dating G-Eazy and claims that she is a trolling fan

Rumors that rappers G-Eazy and Megan Thee stallion The dating had been blown up last week after being seen at the Maxim Big Game Experience Bash in Miami. The two rappers were seen everywhere on Saturday. The 30-year-old MC posted a video kissing 24-year-old Megan in a club and in a bed. G-Eazy also posted a picture on his Instagram of Megan in her Super Bowl outfit, with four blue hearts in the caption. Megan later commented on G-Eazy’s post about her. Megan also posted a video of her and G-Eazy drinking together.

But on Tuesday, Megan killed relationship rumors with a Twitter post that said, “Lol okay, you got all your jokes out, but I’m not a fan of G-Eazy.” The video was nothing more than a troll. When asked why G-Eazy kissed her, the rapper replied sarcastically and referred to the Rhianna beauty line. She said, “He has to be” like Fenty “.”

Lol alright, now you’ve got all your jokes out, but I’m not a fucking G Eazy.

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020