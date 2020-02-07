Mega Man X DiVE pre-registration starts for selected regions with rewards

Mega Man X DiVE, the mobile Mega Man X game from Capcom Taiwan that came out of nowhere last year, has started pre-registration in Asian regions. Gamers living in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia can all download the game in advance from Google Play or the Apple Store. If you do this, you will get a reward – Alia! More in-game rewards are promised for those who download in advance, including “Element Metal” and a Gatling Gun.

Other regions of the world will open up to pre-registration “soon”.

More rewards for pre-registration for Mega Man X DiVE

Those who use the “Invite friends” option can share a personal Facebook link to invite others to the game, and once you have done this, you will participate in an ASUS ROG Phone II, AirPods Pro competition or the signature of Mega Man artist Keisuke Mizuno! Not bad, Capcom Taiwan. Not bad at all.

In addition to all these new details, Capcom Taiwan has also teased “Black Zero” (above) for Mega Man X DiVE, also known as Zero with black armor. Black Zero comes uniquely with the Rakuhouha skill, from Mega Man X4. And if Alia and Black Zero are not enough, there is also a new, short trailer, just to give you a taste of what the game has in store.

Last year I had the opportunity to participate in the Mega Man X DiVE closed beta and was quite satisfied with the things I could try. Hopefully the mobile title has since become much better. But wait while we wait for the slick official website of the game.

