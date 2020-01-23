Mega Man Film gets the screenwriter of the upcoming The Batman film

The Mega Man film is said to have found its writer: Mattson Tomlin. Although Tomlin is currently a relatively unknown writer, he has written Little Fish to be released this year and is credited with co-writing The Batman next year, staged by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson. Is this a power-up for the live action Capcom film with Chernin Entertainment? It remains to be seen.

For those in need of a refresher, a Mega-Man movie has been in the making for a while, depending on who you ask and what reports you believe, and it was confirmed in October 2019 that it still exists. As of October 2018 (note the year difference) Heroes’ Masi Oka was added to the project, but it appears that there has been no update on this front for quite some time. The lack of specific details about the Mega Man film is a bit frustrating, but at least we know the wheels are moving.

Capcom has also released a Monster Hunter film that was released on September 4, 2020, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson with Milla Jovovich. We have to assume that Capcom really likes this couple based on the four hundred Resident Evil films they made together.

Anyway, Mattson Tomlin! Do you hope that this fresh blood can excite the Mega-Man film?

