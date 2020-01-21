Mega Man Battle Network designers talk about the likelihood of a sequel

Tokyo TV in Japan recently interviewed several designers involved in the development of Capcom’s Mega Man Battle Network series, including Masakazu Eguchi (inspiration for the character “Mr. Famous”), illustrator Yuji Ishihara, designer Tomonori Hashinaga and the serial producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya. and other. Rockman Corner has an (admittedly rough) translation of the interview, which is divided into two parts. It reveals a couple of new details, such as the fact that the team worked on a horror game for Game Boy Advance with a built-in sensor that detects human fear before finally moving onto the Battle Network. (I would like to know more about it!) The interview is also about what the designers think of the possibility of a new sequel to this unique Mega-Man franchise.

First, it is difficult for Eguchi to imagine a new Mega Man Battle Network because the technology has advanced so much since the development of the original games. Physically connecting to a network or participating in a classic BBS bulletin board is currently not common. Wi-Fi and social media have taken over. Eguchi goes on to say, “You could say that” society “was the main theme, but we are moving into an age where” individual “is the main theme. The future that each of them visualizes is different from the others. It is a very difficult problem to summarize or compile this in the world of a game. “

But could a new game happen anyway? Capcom designers share the following:

Tsuchiya: Each series has its own fans and I’ve heard many voices asking for sequels. There is no rule saying that we will not continue this game. However, (sic) were proud of Rockman EXE It is not the answer to the eager voices that you used to be top content and flat ideas. To continue, we need careful ideas and preparation, the trends of the age and whether the market is ready for it … We need all of these factors to be perfectly on our side (.)

Eguchi: There were parts that came about by chance, but since we were told you predicted the future, these games lived up to expectations. Overcoming these components is not an easy task. We have to overcome our imagination if we meet expectations. If conditions arise that make us so confident, there may be a possibility that (.)

So it sounds like they are at least leaving the door open. That’s good when you consider that Protodude of Rockman Corner frankly said that a Mega Man Battle Network mobile game is under development, although Capcom has yet to announce anything official on the subject.

Would you do without a Mega Man Battle Network 7 on Nintendo Switch regardless of a possible mobile game?

