Mega dams in the North Sea can protect Europe against rising sea levels

The Hantangang dam in South Korea, one of the super dams on which the costs of the North Sea Enclosure Dyke have been estimated (Photo: Getty)

A scientist has proposed building two mega-dams that stretch hundreds of kilometers between Great Britain and Europe to protect millions against the threat of rising sea levels.

Dutch oceanographer Sjoerd Groeskamp said that a 300-mile dam between Scotland and Norway and a 100-mile dam between France and England could be a “possible solution” for the increasing effect of global warming on our oceans.

In an article published this month in the American Journal of Meteorology, the scientist from the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research wrote: “According to the most gloomy scenarios, an increase of 10 meters by the year 2500 is predicted. This dam is therefore primarily a call to do something about climate change.

“If we don’t do anything, this extreme dam might be the only solution.”

Map with the location where the North Sea Enclosure Dyke can be placed (Photo: Daily Mail)

Afsluitdijk, a large dam and dike in the Netherlands, runs from Den Oever in North Holland to the village of Zurich in the province of Friesland and is dam of the Zuiderzee (Photo: Getty)

He claims that the project – called the North Sea Enclosure Dyke – is technically and economically feasible, with costs estimated at 0.1% of GDP of the countries involved combined.

The sum of £ 250 million to £ 500 million was estimated by taking into account the costs of dams that have already been built in South Korea in recent years.

Groeskamp told the Guardian that the calculations had not taken into account potential losses, including the stopping of North Sea fishing and increased shipping costs.

Hannah Cloke, a professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, told the newspaper that the plan could work and that “it is good that we think outside the box.”

She said, “I think it’s very important that we keep thinking about these ideas, because the future looks very scary.”

The Maeslant barrier, also in the Netherlands (Photo: Getty)

A partnership supported by the UN studies the prospect of floating cities and looks at how platforms at sea can help save coastal cities with flood risks from climate change (Photo: Oceanix)

Experts from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) say that sea levels can rise by 30.3 centimeters to 2100 if the average global temperature rises by 1.5 ° C during pre-industrial times, as laid down in the Paris Agreement.

But that limit of 1.5 ° C is likely to be exceeded between 2030 and 2052 if global warming continues at its current pace and nothing is drastically changed to stop the increase, according to an IPCC report from 2018.

Alternative ideas to combat global warming include plans for a “floating city” led by the United Nations.

The UN says the city will be built on self-sufficient floating platforms anchored to the seabed and sturdy enough to accommodate tens of thousands of people.

Floating cities can protect against devastating floods caused by sinking ground levels and rising sea water, the UN said.

It will also offer more room for growing populations in countries where there is simply not enough land to fit in.