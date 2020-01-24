Meg Thee Stallion has been on an unstoppable tear for months now, and during her first single off the coast of Suga, she takes the opportunity to speak to people, especially men, who have continued to agitate her as budding superstar.

“I prefer to be a B-I-T-C-H / Because that’s what you’re going to call me when I stumble anyway.” As demonstrated by her small office late last year, Meg’s delivery remains succinct and hypnotic, the relatively young master of ceremonies reigning over a refreshed 2Pac sample using nothing more than a shrug relaxed shoulders. “You say you want respect, treat me the way you want to be treated,” she said without bitterness. “You want me to blow up your phone and search for you until I find you,” she adds with a sarcastic smile and a poke.

The paparazzi were not necessarily nice to you, stallion. They tracked her down for every fleeting love interest she has, dissected her height and even the size of her feet, but even so, Meg gave 0 f * cks, and that’s her biggest superpower. “Why do you all want me to be such a bad hoe?” she wrote after rejecting a love with Trey Songz. “I’m not talking to sh * t else bye.” She ended the tweet with a laughing emoji. Discover “B.I.T.C.H.” below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mNCReRRnVw [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

.