Meet the Texas singer-songwriter Kaash Paige

Def Jam

The aspiring R&B singer-songwriter Kaash Paige took the music by storm with her viral single “Love Songs” before releasing her debut EP “Parked Car Convos” in 2019.

The 19-year-old Dallas-American, who has just released a new single “64”, was recently at ESSENCE, where she shared her musical influences and what she is looking forward to in 2020.

“I feel like I learned most of my art from Drake,” the singer said when she described who she would like to work with. “When I grew up, I heard all of his interludes and all the slow music. Just being able to pour your heart out for the women you talk to or for everything you go through in life. I have a feeling that I can refer to it. “

Paige also discussed how her father inspired her to study music and what she had on her feet in 2020.

Check out the singer’s interview above.

Divide :

TOPICS: Entertainment Pretty Dope kaash paige