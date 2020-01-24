Polarized is a weekly series featuring Americans from the 50 states that share their views on the 2020 elections. Click here if you want to be part of this project.

Krish Mohan, a comic that performs a “socially conscious comedy” across the country, says the 2016 elections inspired him to start talking openly with Donald Trump’s supporters about what convinced them to vote for the reality star.

But that does not mean that you agree with the president or his agenda.

“I think the 2016 presidential elections really didn’t have good candidates, so I can’t blame anyone for the choices they made,” he says. “But I will hear why they made those decisions to understand what is happening and a more accurate picture of where we are as a country.”

In the era of trumpism, the simple act of listening to people with different points of view is seen by many as a feat. But Mohan seems to enjoy it, and even helps him make a living. He says Trump supporters have come to his shows with political infusion and have shared that “they cannot trust candidates like Hillary Clinton” because they seem out of touch and cannot understand the plight of the working class.

“That’s why he lost,” he adds. “I really don’t think she knows what the average people are going through daily, and instead of stepping back and trying to connect with people to understand what is going on … she just blamed Russia.”

Mohan, who moved to Pennsylvania from India over 20 years ago and went through the entire immigration process, from visa renewal to naturalization as a U.S. citizen, says he likes to talk about politics with people from all walks of life. lifetime. He says he spends most of his days devising political fragments for his stand-up sets, and if a show is successful, he will often meet later with some of the organizers and attendees of the event to continue discussing their views on important issues

In an interview with The Independent this week, Mohan says there are only two Democratic presidential candidates who have expressed that same willingness to listen to Trump supporters with an open mind: Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.

Interestingly, it seems that at least some of the voters who voted for Trump are also listening to them.

“With Tulsi, I think it is because she is a veteran and is against the war,” Mohan suggests when asked why there seems to be an overlap of voters who would consider supporting Trump, Gabbard and Sanders. “I think many staunch Trump supporters sided with him because he criticized the interventionist wars that were in the Middle East.”

“With Bernie, I think it’s the fact that he’s only willing to sit and listen to them,” he continues, recalling a meeting that the Vermont senator had with voters who didn’t necessarily support him in West Virginia, a state he won. The 2016 Democratic primary. “These people didn’t vote for him, they were a little nervous about the socialist title, and he listened to them and then said,” I will do what I can. “I’m not your senator, but I know your senator, and I’ll see what I can do. “I think it’s huge.”

Mohan says that many voters across the country feel “invisible” and in this election, they are simply looking for someone to listen to their concerns without paying any comments. And that is exactly the reason he likes both Gabbard and Sanders, along with his plans to raise the working class, from universal medical care to reducing the cost of education.

However, he acknowledges that even Gabbard is playing in the political theater involved in running for office. We spoke only a few days after the Hawaii congresswoman filed a defamation suit against Clinton for $ 50 million, seeking damages after the former secretary of state hinted that she was a Russian asset in a podcast last year.

“I think Hillary defamed Tulsi,” he says. “But I have very mixed feelings about it.”

Mohan says that Gabbard is “right” to keep Clinton’s feet in the fire for making “wild accusations without any proof,” but he’s not sure anything substantial comes out.

“At the end of the day, I would rather see her move forward with her campaign and try to make her voice, which I think is a much needed voice, out to the public so that more people join her message. , “he continues.” And maybe this libel claim will help do that, but I’m not sure. “

He adds: “They have tried to use these defamatory actions to get away from their campaign, and I think they are basically using their own tools against them … It’s an interesting tactic.”

Mohan also says he was “in conflict” with Gabbard’s initial threats to boycott one of the Democratic debates, as he believes his voice is so necessary for the ongoing primary process.

“Joe Biden is not going out and talking about the military industrial complex,” he says.

He was less in conflict with Gabbard’s stance on political trial articles written against Trump, and he supported his calls to censor the president after voting “present” during the historic vote. In doing so, Gabbard said he was “defending the center” and added: “This decision to eliminate Donald Trump or not should be in the hands of the voters … I think they will make that decision.”

The 31-year-old comedian is still waiting for his voting information after recently becoming a citizen, but plans to support Sanders or Gabbard in the Pennsylvania primary. Mohan is a registered Democrat, so he can participate in the state’s closed primary system, although he points out that he is not particularly identified as a member of the party.

The state is seen as a battlefield in 2020, after Trump managed to win Pennsylvania in part by recovering several counties that Barack Obama won in 2008 and 2012. For now, Mohan says he is more likely to vote for Sanders over Gabbard, although it seems quite torn by both. By the time you vote in the primary elections, your vote may return to Gabbard.

I ask him if he is willing to “vote blue no matter who” to eliminate the president in office, or if he would refrain from voting if one of his two candidates is not the eventual Democratic candidate. Mohan replies that he is certainly not a “blue no matter who is a Democrat,” but does not say he will refrain from voting.

“I am seeing what these people represent and if they are authentic,” he says. “But I wouldn’t go so far as to say that I am one of those Bernie supporters who would vote for Trump as a protest vote. It would make my vote count differently.”

.