Meet the millennial farmers we'll count on to endure climate change - Mother Jones

Almost four years ago, Maddie Oatman, Kiera Butler and I launched Bite, Mother Jones’ food podcast. Looking back at the first 99 episodes of Bite, I’m proud of the way we stuck to our original vision: to examine “how your food deals with other important issues such as identity, social justice, health, influence which overlaps business and climate change, ”as Maddie put it then.

In episode 100, we decided to dig into the dirt to see where your food came from: from the farm. The up-and-coming generation of farmers who have to feed us on climate change in particular brings ever more violent storms and droughts, but is also concerned with stratospheric land prices, ongoing racism and the dominance of food markets by the companies that are burdening crop prices. No wonder that the average age of US farmers has increased for four decades and is now almost 58.

Despite these challenges, Maddie and I have found that they report on this episode. Many young people are committed to setting up farms or keeping family land.

Nikiko Masumoto, who works on her family’s small organic stone fruit farm in Central California’s California, describes what it’s like to grow food in the middle of the global center of industrial agriculture. Masumoto is a Yonsei farmer (fourth generation Japanese) and loves to “touch” her parents and grandparents (who were locked up by barbed wire in a funeral camp for Japanese Americans during World War II) on the same floor. But it is also preparing for “another severe drought,” following the epochal drought that swept through its region in the early 2010s. The prospect is “daunting and scary,” she says, because climate models suggest that even deeper droughts will be inevitable in the near future.

Leah Penniman, who runs Soul Fire Farm in New York, explains why she combines food production with activism to “end racism and injustice in the food system”. For the young farmers who are going through the Soul Fire immersion program, she says: “Access to land is the biggest obstacle to starting as a farmer,” she says. The problem is deeply rooted in US history, from land grabbing to slavery to Jim Crow. “By 1910, black farmers had accumulated nearly 16 million acres of land,” she says. “And almost everything has gone through a combination of racist violence, such as burning and deporting houses, the role of the federal government and discrimination against black farmers, which has led to foreclosures and, more recently, a way to people who have no will really exposed to the loss of their land, especially black farmers. ”

“We have a long-standing waiting list with aspiring black and brown farmers who want to connect with the country,” says Penniman.

Many young farmers are forced to open their farms on rented land, but this is extremely difficult, says Lindsey Shute, founder and former executive director of the National Young Farmers Coalition, who farms with her husband Ben in New York State. “We have known so many farmers over the years who have previously only been able to rent land, and that is a major disadvantage for their business,” she says. “They have no capital to capitalize on their farm, build an appropriate infrastructure to meet food safety standards, build fences for their animals, have a car wash and loading ramp, and all of those things that are basic, but very important if you want to work full time. ”

As a result, you’ll hear several other voices – from a “landless farmer” in Oakland who grows food inspired by her farm worker parents, to a “party farmer” in Williamsburg, Brooklyn who is considered a “cash crop” host in his city garden. You will also hear from a South Bronx public school teacher who has turned his classroom and schoolyard into a makeshift farm that provides students with both fresh food and learning opportunities.

You will experience many challenges, including harvests wiped out by unusual storms that leave young farmers with uninsured losses. But even strong currents of this particular optimism of the will required to bring the dirt to life. “I honestly thought I was going to be all alone in the snowy hills of Soul Fire Farm, but we hadn’t been open for even a week and people called and said, can we come and learn how to farm?” Penniman. “We have a long-standing waiting list with aspiring black and brown farmers who want to connect with the country.”

As Michael Masefield, the Bronx teacher / farmer, tells his skeptical students at the time of sowing, “I mean, humans have planted seeds for thousands of years, and we still exist. So if you try, it will likely work. “