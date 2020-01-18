The dark winter can be difficult. No matter how many layers you put on, you can’t shake the cold. It’s even worse when rain or snow comes.

Thus, the image of a man dressed in a pair of tight blue swimsuits, accessorized with a woolly cap, a football scarf of the English Premier League club Everton, a thick pair of socks and a pair of sturdy walking boots would make anyone look twice. The police certainly did, calling him three times since December.

The man in the trunks is Michael Cullen, more commonly known as “Speedo Mick” – a nod to the swimwear brand – which captured the imagination of football fans around the world wearing his signature outfit while by performing endurance feats for charity.

His latest business travels 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to the top of Scotland to Land’s End at the bottom of England, via Liverpool and London, to raise funds for Leave the Light On, a community interest company that ‘he created. Its goal is to provide help and support to people who feel isolated.

Cullen hopes to raise £ 100,000 for his ride and 500 miles through his epic journey, he has already raised £ 88,000, according to his GoFundMe page. Last Friday, Cullen was forced to suspend walking for a week after being injured in the calf.

During a visit to Finch Farm training ground in Everton last week, club kiosks told him he needed to rest. However, Cullen does not give up and continues his walk today now that his recovery is complete.

Leave the Light On’s work takes place in Liverpool – Cullen’s hometown – which has fully embraced his efforts.

Last weekend, during the FA Cup third-round derby match between the city’s two teams, Everton and his Liverpool rivals, Reds captain Jordan Henderson devoted his match program notes to write about Cullen, whom he described as “a local hero”.

Cullen could have been a fan of Everton forever, but tribal loyalties were sidelined while Liverpool gave him a free seat for the Anfield game and welcomed him to the field at halftime.

Transcend football

“I have new respect for Jordan after I did that. And they got me with my Speedo with Everton on my ass going into the field, it was amazing,” Cullen told CNN Sport.

It’s not just the city’s two football clubs that have honored Cullen; the city’s local newspaper – the Liverpool Echo – awarded him the Community Personality of the Year award.

“It’s like putting on a big fluffy coat,” adds Cullen. “The love and respect that my fundraising and charity work has given me have been fantastic. Some things transcend football and my Speedo is one of them!

A typical refrain from footballers is to take each game as it comes and to negotiate the mental battle of walking 1,000 miles in winter Cullen has taken a similar approach.

“I don’t check the weather or how far I have to go the next day,” he said. “I dare not look any further because my mind has already been beaten.”

Not to mention the blows inflicted on him by his body.

In addition to his current injury, he faced severe shin splints while crossing Scotland.

The idea for swimwear came after Cullen finished a charity race across the English Channel in 2014 at the age of 50. He attended his next game at Everton in his Speedo just to show his pride and to raise more money, but the hit made its way in in a way he did not expect and so he continued to do it.

The support and donations he received motivated him more. In 2017, he traveled 700 miles from Liverpool to Lyon to raise funds for the Alder Hey Children association. Over the past year, Cullen has set up Leave the Lights On and donations from his current walk go to building the business and its projects.

“I was in trouble”

“Years ago I lost my way,” says Cullen. “I was in trouble. I had lost my family, I had lost my self-esteem, I had lost everything for myself.

“Someone gave me a hand and now I’m basically following in their footsteps. I’m just doing the same thing and that’s how I want to live my lifestyle. Because if I don’t give back no, I’m taking. “

He is particularly keen to fund activities for children. Whether it’s music, sports or drama lessons, he wants to offer children opportunities that were not available to him.

“There were a few choices I thought I had when I was a kid, but you have to broaden your horizons. There’s a huge world out there and I didn’t know it. “

Liverpool is the fourth poorest local authority in a 2019 UK government report, and Everton and Liverpool have both played a role in helping local food banks.

On his GoFundMe page, Cullen writes: “A third of the children living in poverty in our region after (a) decade of austerity have removed many of our vital services and safety nets that help prevent vulnerable people from get through these safety nets. Measuring a civilized society and a caring society is how we treat and care for the most vulnerable in that society. “

“I am extremely lucky”

Cullen tries to remain positive, however.

“What I’m trying to do is bring people together and not be dependent on government. We just have to work together. “

While talking to CNN, he simultaneously exchanged jokes with five local women in their eighties. They want a photo and pat him on the back before leaving. Another person tied up with him and gave him £ 50 ($ 65) during the interview.

“There are so many people looking to help each other. Many seek to be part of a positive thing, ”he says.

“I’m at the forefront of seeing the best in everyone. People see other people’s beautiful things from time to time, but I see it every day … I’m very lucky. “

Cullen says he will continue his work with Leave the Lights On, which he hopes to one day turn into a full-fledged charity across the country.

He also plans to continue walking.

“I would love to walk in Africa,” he says, before adding quickly. “But it won’t be this year!”