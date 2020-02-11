Meet the KC man who will pay you $ 25,000 if you find him a girlfriend News

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – A man from Prairie Village has devised a plan not only to help him find love, but also to help a local animal shelter. It is a project that Jeff Gebhart has worked on for most of six months and it is booming. If you can help Gebhart find the perfect woman, he will give you $ 25,000 and give another $ 25,000 to a local animal shelter.

“The main purpose of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever she is,” Gebhart said.

Gebhart is a man in Kansas City through and through.

All Kansas City, Shawnee Mission West dude, KU grad. I probably live five or six miles from my house where I grew up, “Gebhart said.

But the 47-year-old is tired of dating, especially online dating. He sometimes considers that unpleasant and sometimes even toxic. So he came up with a plan that costs a lot of money.

“Think carefully, if you are in a happy marriage, what financial value could you ever have to meet the right person … ever?”, Gebhart asked.

$ 25,000 is what he saw spending trying to reach just the right woman. He has never been married before.

“My time and frustration and disappointment are definitely worth a dollar, but that was about what I would spend on dating,” Gebhart said.

Gebhart asked his best friends who many of them are successful professionals who are not married or who are divorced. He also asked friends in mental healthcare and together they came up with a plan. Get attention by offering money, have each person answer a survey, such as general questions, for example whether you are a dog or not. Gebhart is also a dog person. His dog Gunnar is part of the deal! Other questions relate to Gebhart personally.

“You have a large number that applies, you put them through a Willy Wonka machine and the ones that come out are the ones who would be great candidates for me. All of them and that is without looking at photos or knowing the chemistry or anything, “Gebhart said.

And from there Gebhart hopes to reduce the list and hopefully find that perfect person.

For the record, he will earn $ 25,000 to help animals in need, something that any fellow dog lover would certainly approve.

If you think you are the perfect girl for Jeff and his dog Gunnar, there is a link to the survey.

