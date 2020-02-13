Meet the House Hunters Throuple

Just when you think you’ve seen it all at House Hunters, a show that has produced nearly 2,000 episodes, you enter Brian, Lori and Geli, a gang looking for their dream home in Colorado.

“A throuple is three people in a relationship,” Lori explained in the introduction of the episode.

In the episode on Wednesday, February 12, “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,” the trio were looking for a home to meet their polyamorous needs and to accommodate the children of Brian and Lori. This is the first time the HGTV series has had a throuple.

Brian and Lori got married in 2002 and have two children aged 10 and 12. “From the first day, even when we were dating, I understood that Lori was bisexual and interested in women and men. So we evolved into a point at which we were comfortable having another woman in our lives, “Brian told the cameras.

The couple said they met Geli in a bar and fell in love. They then entered into a committed relationship in a ceremony attended by the children.

“I wasn’t going to have a relationship with a couple, but it just happened very naturally, organically,” Geli said.

After a commitment ceremony in Aruba and with Brian’s new job, the family decided to move somewhere with a view and landed on Colorado Springs. Geli said she hoped the new house would be a new start as a large family unit.

“I lived in Lori and Brian’s house for the past four years, so buying a house together as a trouple means our next big step as a family of five instead of all four plus me,” Geli said.

In a statement, HGTV said, “We have all home buyers and housing choices.”

House Hunters is an inherently social show-driving show, so with a mess on it the commentary really got a boost. Author Roxane Gay tweeted about her excitement and interest and finally concluded: “Great episode !!!! Educational.”

Some viewers embraced watching the trio looking for a house.

I was legitimately about to change channels until I heard throuple. You now have my FULL attention lol #HouseHunters pic.twitter.com/4ZA2AswCIg

– Melanie Hawkins (@ MelHawk92) February 13, 2020

While other viewers were a little meaner. “That awkward moment when you’re a group, but you can only afford $ 500k house #househunters,” tweeted a user.

House Hunters broadcast weekday evenings, 10 p.m. on HGTV.