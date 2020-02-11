Meet the eight BJP legislators who have held the lotus bloom in the middle of AAP Storm in Delhi

New Delhi: Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the elections in Delhi by a decisive margin, it has eight winners to look up to. The vote share of the saffron camp also rose to 38 percent from 32 percent in the last state elections in 2015.

Here is the list of winners of the BJP:

Vijender Gupta

Gupta, candidate of Rohini, was the leader of Opposition in the Assembly and one of the only three BJP candidates who won against the landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015. This time he greatly improved his performance and won with a margin of more than 10,000 votes.

Rohini is one of the few two rocking seats in Delhi, where the victory margin in the previous three assembly elections was less than 5 percent of the total votes.

To Prakash Sharma

Sharma won the Vishwas Nagar seat with more than 15,000 votes. He was also one of the few three BJP candidates who withstood the Kejriwal storm in the polls of the Delhi Assembly in 2015. He was also the only BJP MLA who managed to hold his seat in the 2013 elections and once again defeated his closest candidate, Atul Gupta of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP), by a margin of 15,000 votes.

Since being a student in politics, Sharma had also contested the Delhi University trade union elections and was an executive member of the team that led BJP leader Arun Jaitley as president.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won by 3,000 votes from the Badarpur seat. Bidhuri was an MLA for three terms from Badarpur. During the first legislative session in Delhi, he was a member of the Janata Dal.

During the third legislative meeting he was a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and during the fifth election of the General Assembly he fought as a BJP candidate. In 1991, Bidhuri had challenged the general election of the Lok Sabha constituency in East Delhi.

Mohan Singh Bisht

The candidate of the BJP of Karawal Nagar, Mohan Singh Bisht, won with a margin of more than 6,000 votes on AAP’s Durgesh Pathak.

Bisht was elected successively in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013. He eventually lost in the election of the Delhi Legislative Assembly 2015 with more than 44,000 votes against Kapil Mishra of AAP.

Abhay Verma

BJP’s Laxmi Nagar candidate won with a slim margin of around 1,000 votes. In 2010 he was appointed convener of Poorvanchal Prakoshth of Delhi BJP and is currently the vice president of state BJP.

Anil Kumar Bajpai

BJP Gandhi Nagar’s candidate, Anil Kumar Bajpai, retained his seat with a margin of 6,000 votes.

Jitender Mahajan

Jitender Mahajan of the Rohtas Nagar seat in Delhi won by a margin of nearly 13,000 votes against Sarita Singh of AAP. In 2015, Singh Mahajan had reports with 7,874 votes. The website of the election committee describes Mahajan as a social worker.

Ajay Mahawar

BJP’s candidate from Ghonda, Ajay Mahawar, won the seat by a margin of almost 27,000 votes.

