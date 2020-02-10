Meet Selasi Satekla, the remaining Stonebwoy blood brother. Here’s everything you need to know about him

Dancehall act, Stonebwoy has never shied away from talking about his twin brother who died in a terrible car accident.

Apart from Sarah, most people don’t know much about the other siblings of Ghanaian dancehall superstar Stonebwoy so far.

Then you meet Elijah Selasi Satekla. Stonebwoy’s remaining blood brother. Despite his great love of music, Selasi has taken the path of football.

Worth seeing: Video: Samini celebrates his daughter’s 16th birthday and buys her iPhone 11; She praises showering

Here are photos of Stonebwoy’s handsome younger brother; Look at her

View this post on Instagram

❣️

A post by Bra Selasi (@uncle_selasi) on February 9, 2020 at 2:11 p.m. PST

See also: Video: Afia Schwarzenegger tears apart Elikem Kumordzie because he disregards Kofi Adjorlolo

View this post on Instagram

ASHAIMAN TO THE WORLD CONCERT (ATTWC) 2019 # * FAMALY FIRST History 🙏🏿

A post shared by Bra Selasi (@uncle_selasi) on December 1, 2019 at 6:21 am PST

Facebook Comments