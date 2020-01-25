A puppy in California found himself trapped in a spare tire after his head got stuck in it. Fortunately, her life was saved after a fire crew cut the tire to rescue her. The photos and videos of the incident that show the rescue process have stolen the heart of the Internet and Twitter cannot remain calm without praising its efforts.

In a series of publications shared on the Twitter microblogging site, RiVCO animal services described the sequence of incidents. At first, the animal services tried to help the puppy, oiled him so he could leave, but when that did not happen, they called the fireman and sedated the little puppy that had a swollen neck.

“Breaking news: we are trying our best to help this puppy. She got stuck in this spare tire at #Coachella. We grease it, but its neck is swollen. Now it is sedated, and our friends with the fire department on the way. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW #PuppyPredicament ”, tweeted the animal services of RiVCO.

In subsequent tweets, videos of two fire teams were shared, which came from CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department. In the first video, you can see that three firefighters raised the tire and safely hold the stuck puppy.

The 14-second video, which has been viewed around 2,000 times, has been captioned as “… and thank God for our friends @CALFIRERRU … #WheeliePup #RivCoNow”

In the following video, which lasts 20 seconds, you can see that the team is cutting the tire to rescue the puppy.

After she was rescued, they both shared a happy picture of a puppy with firefighters, the animal shelter and CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department.

The animal shelter in his tweet said: “Impressive of @CALFIRERRU and our officer (José Cisneros) and our amazing veterinary employees. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW ”

Twitter certainly couldn’t keep calm and praised the shootings for his efforts:

BRAVO!!

I hope the puppy is fine. Good job men!

Thank you all for saving the lives of these puppies. You are the best of humanity.

The puppy has now returned home and the swelling in its neck is also decreasing.

“#WheeliePup back home with the family, including Martin Godinez. The dog’s name is actually Lana. She is a dear bitch and we already miss her! #RivCoNOW, “the animal shelter reported in a tweet.

