Meet Kerala’s Bhageerathi Amma who has just taken her class 4 exam at the age of 105

At 105, Bhageerathi Amma made headlines by appearing for the fourth standard equivalence surveys in November 2019. The results announced on Wednesday revealed that she had scored 74.5 percent, making her the oldest student in the country to complete the exams to lay.

A resident of Thrikkaruva panchayat in Kollam, Kerala, the 205-year-old scored 205 points on 275. She wrote four papers – Malayalam, English, math, and the world around us. Mathematics seems to be her strongest point, because she fully scores in the subject. Her report shows that she received 50 out of 75 for Malayalam and The World Around Us, while she received 30 out of 50 in English.

Bhageerathi Amma’s search for knowledge and learning came to an abrupt end when responsibility for caring for her younger brothers and sisters happened to her after their mother’s death. When she was in her thirties, she became a single widower with six children to be raised.

Yet she never let age stand in the way of her pursuit of knowledge. It took Amma three days to write three papers, except English.

Accolades come in for Amma now that she has passed the exams with flying colors. Kerala State Literacy Mission director P.S. Sreekala called on Amma to congratulate their oldest student. Overjoyed, Amma also recited a poem by Changampuzha for her visitors. She has also set her next goal – the 10th standard equivalence studies.

Of the 11,593 aspirants who took part in the exams, 10,012 passed the exams with a sufficient percentage of 86. 9,456 of the winners are women.

Until Bhageerathi Amma’s name appeared, the 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma from Harippad was the oldest person to have ever passed the Kerala exam in 2019. She became the first to win 98 points out of 100 in another exam and was later chosen as the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.

