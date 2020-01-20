Meet Hansel, the first pit bull to be named the K9 arson officer - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – A New Jersey fire department’s pit bull was the first of its kind to be appointed K9 Fire Officer.

Hansel, a 4-year-old puppy known for his happy energy and constant kisses, completed his training on Friday and officially became a member of the Millville Fire Department.

“He’s extremely excited,” Tyler Van Leer, a Millville firefighter and Hansel helper, told CNN. “Whenever I ask him,” Are you ready to go to work? “And when he takes out the dishes, he starts to spin the box.”

Saved from a ring

Hansel was rescued from a dog fight ring in Ontario, Canada at the age of only 7 weeks.

A global campaign titled # Savethe21 was launched to fight the euthanasia of the 21 dog fighters, including Hansel’s mother, who were rescued from the ring.

Five of the rescued dogs, including Hansel and his sister Gretel, were later brought to the Throw Away Dogs Project, a nonprofit in Philadelphia that rescues “unique” dogs and trains them to K9 nationwide.

If Hansel hadn’t been saved, he and his sister would have become dog fighters too, Carol Skaziak, founder of Throw Away Dogs, told CNN.

Hansel trained with Throw Away Dogs for a year before signing up with his dog handler for a 16-week K9 academy to become a certified K9 arson officer. Hansel was handed over to the Millville fire department, who needed a fire alarm dog, free of charge.

“He was trained or minted on 14 different smells, and once he was minted on all smells, he was entitled to graduate,” said Van Leer.

Hansel is an arsonist K9, which was specially designed for the detection of flammable liquids such as kerosene, gasoline and diesel.

While the future hero starts work immediately, Hansel will also be available to other police and fire departments outside of Millville.

Part of his mission includes training to help the fire department teach students about fire safety in the area.

Hansel paves the way for other pit bulls

According to Skaziak, Hansel is not only a very good boy, but also writes history.

“I am 100% sure that Hansel is the first dog in New Jersey to detect arson,” Skaziak told CNN. “I’ve done so much research and I don’t think there are any other Pit Bull Arson dogs anywhere in the country. I haven’t found any others.”

CNN has not been able to independently confirm that Hansel is the first pit bull to hold this position.

Van Leer and Skaziak believe that Hansel as a breed paves the way for a better future.

Other departments that have attended Hansel’s graduation and have witnessed its progress over the past year have already expressed interest in bringing in pit bulls other than fire alarm dogs, said Van Leer.

“We need police chiefs and fire chiefs across the country to do that. This is the first step that could make a big statement about this breed that has been so misunderstood, ”Skaziak told CNN.

While Hansel is ready to help the Millville fire department save lives, the cute boy is also busy connecting with his dog handler, now his best friend.

“We are simply inseparable,” said Van Leer. “Everyone here in the fire station loves him. He is just a great dog. I wouldn’t ask for another dog. “

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.