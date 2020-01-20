A rabbit traveled on an 11-hour United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Japan with its owner in the executive class.



Photo: Kennedy News

A rabbit traveled on an 11-hour United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Japan with its owner in the executive class.

Coco, the rabbit, had his own seat, cushion and blanket. They even served the internal ice cream ice cream service.

He put on an elegant bow tie and made the cabin crew faint over her. So much so that they even exchanged duties to be able to meet her in shifts, Mirror UK reported.

The images of her sitting smugly in her seat have gone viral.

However, this was not the first time the furry pet was on a flight. He also had to take a long flight when its owner Takako Ogawa, co-founder and CEO of the analysis company Panalyt Japan, moved to California from Japan. But then, the rabbit traveled in the cellar (luggage cabin).

This time, its 32-year-old owner feared his bunny was too old to be safe in the hold for the long trip. Then, the CEO registered his pet as an emotional support animal by paying $ 100 and received permission to take it to the cabin.

After boarding, Takako saw that the seat next to him was empty and asked if Coco could be allowed to sit there.

Soon, the eight-year-old rabbit had his own seat to snuggle. Being a good girl, Coco just jumped and explored the new surroundings inside her cubicle.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.