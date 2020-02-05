Meena is a model for reasonable conversation and surpasses other chatbots

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Google’s AI scientists revealed Meena. Tech watchers call it a chatbot breakthrough. Points for answers that are well aligned with human intent. Points for relevant word selection. Points for (wheezing) sound reasonable.

Voicebot.AI has achieved the goals of the Meena team. You couldn’t get any closer to what frustrated chatbot users wanted. “The scientists behind Meena have built the chatbot in such a way that they respond to people’s messages, stick to the topic and act as well as possible as someone else.”

The article also made it clear why Meena differs from well-known language assistants: “Theoretically, Meena can talk about everything, not just the topics that are already programmed in it.”

Kudos from other tech observers concerned conversations at a level that was more like a conversation with another person than with an existing chatbot.

The fifth: Google has launched its own chatbot called Meena. “Early signs indicate that the search giant is looking for something that could change the dynamics of chatbots in the industry.”

Neowin: “Google’s AI-based chatbot may outperform all other chatbots available today.”

ZDNet “The program contains only a few of the absurd, nonsensical statements that have characterized chatbots so far. It remains fairly thematic and responds to details in conversations, as rated by human reviewers.”

Douglas Heaven in MIT Technology Review: “An open conversation covering a wide range of topics is difficult, and most chatbots cannot keep up. At some point, most of the things that don’t make sense or reveal a lack of basic knowledge about the world. A chatbot that avoids this Such mistakes will help make AIs feel more human and make video game characters more lifelike. “

In a Google AI blog entry by the Google Research Brain team, this concept of open domain was examined:

“To better address a variety of conversation topics, open domain dialog research is looking at a complementary approach that tries to develop a chatbot that is not specialized but can still chat about practically anything a user wants . “

This could lead to fascinating applications: “Further humanization of computer interactions, improvement of foreign language practice and creation of assignable interactive film and video game characters.”

The people behind Meena have given themselves bragging rights that they have not held back. Her article is entitled “Towards a Human-like Open-Domain Chatbot” and is available on the arXiv server.

“Our contributions are … a simple human assessment metric for multi-turn chatbots that captures basic but important attributes of human conversation … and shows that a consistent neural model with enough confusion can surpass sensitivity and specificity of existing ones Chatbots based on complex, hand-crafted frameworks that have been developed over many years. “

Google’s Meena chatbot shows little perplexity and is positive in this case. Meena finds it less difficult to find the right word.

The team said, “We are presenting Meena, an open domain chatbot with multiple turns.”

S Aadeetya in The fifth explained what Google meant by calling Meena an open domain platform. Users can enter and post queries from any platform and chat without compromising expertise.

When reviewing the article about arXiv, Meena’s Sensitivity and Specificity Average (SSA) was often highlighted.

What is the SSA? Meena was tested using a human evaluation metric, this SSA. It captures the key elements of a human-like “multiturn conversation” as described in the article.

They said that “if we can better optimize the perplexity, an 86% human SSA may be within reach if the full version of Meena (with a filter mechanism and tuned decoding) achieves 79% SSA, 23% more in absolute terms.” SSA as the existing chatbots that we evaluated. “

Ofer Ronen, general manager of Chatbase, Google Area 120, entered one ZDNet Interview to explain what chatbots have achieved and how they have not always met user requirements. People like to talk, like to speak, and that alone is a problem in the age from person to machine. There are many ways to request the same thing, said Ronen.

Tiernan Ray in ZDNet Nevertheless, it became clear that Meena has achieved a lot, but it can be expected that the conversation will go smoothly, but not sparkling.

“People were used as crowdworkers to evaluate each of these conversations for their ‘sensitivity’ and ‘specificity’, and such examples actually make great strides over previous chatbots. … Unfortunately, people were not asked by Adiwardana and Adiwardana colleagues rate conversations for ‘interestingness’ because this and other exchanges in the sample are incredibly boring. “

But don’t leave it that way, because it seems that the team has recognized their progress while reviewing their work and determining what goals are yet to be achieved. They wrote in their newspaper:

“In addition, it may be necessary to expand the set of basic human-like conversation attributes that are measured beyond sensitivity and specificity. Some directions could include humor, empathy, deep thinking, answering questions, and skills to discuss knowledge.”

This is at an early stage of its development, and Meena will go through another evaluation before you can actually speak to it, the reports say.

How was Meena trained? MIT Technology Review Meena was trained on 341 gigabytes of public social media chatter. Neowin They explained their “Training with 341 GB social media conversation and a continuously trained neural conversation model with 2.6 billion parameters”.

