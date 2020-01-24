Medikal becomes a motivational speaker

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known as Medikal, became a motivational speaker after his alleged breakup with fiancée Fella Makafui.

The couple who had to separate made waves on the Internet for about two weeks. It all started when Kubolor in an interview with MzGee accused Fella of copying everything her sister did and also ripped her boyfriend Medikal away from him.

Medikal

Fella and sister Debbie went out to kick each other. The next thing the fans heard was a breakup between Fella Makafui and Medikal.

Medikal has made countless efforts to apologize to Fella so that they can return together, but all of his efforts have been in vain.

Medikal and Fella Makafui

Medikal went to his Twitter page and tweeted, “Don’t prosecute women, don’t prosecute money, women don’t prosecute men”.

Some fans have reacted to his recent message. Adding that his depressed about his breakup with Fella Makafui.

See screenshot below….