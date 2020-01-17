Medicare for everyone is not a dream - Mother Jones

Employers are currently paying around $ 10,000 per employee for health insurance. This comes straight from your paycheck, but most people can’t convince themselves of it. If you taxed $ 10,000 on general health care, you would lose $ 10,000 a year. And who knows? Companies are not known for their benevolence, and there is no guarantee that they will use these savings to increase everyone’s wages if you lift their health commitments. Maybe “most people” are right.

For this reason, I still think that anyone who advocates Medicare for All should also be in favor of funding a large part of it through an employer’s income tax. There are still difficult details to clarify. Who pays for contractors? How much do companies pay for part-time workers? But these are not insurmountable problems. They can be worked out. And if that’s the case, employers pay about $ 5 per hour of health insurance. According to the BEA, Americans work about 250 billion hours a year, so there is a $ 5 hourly wage tax on companies on paid workers:

Current federal and state spending on Medicare and Medicaid is:

If you assume that Medicare for All covers 85 percent of healthcare expenditure – which is the case for other healthcare systems on average – households will continue to pay approximately:

Other federal expenditure comes to:

That adds up to $ 3.1 trillion. Total healthcare spending is currently $ 3.6 trillion, which means we have to raise another $ 500 billion. That’s it. You can choose any combination of your preferred spending cuts and tax increases to fill that gap. If, like me, you expect spending to stay the same (eliminating private insurance costs by covering more people), you’ll need a $ 500 billion tax increase. This is hardly a jerk change, but also anything but insurmountable. We can start by reversing the 2017 Republican tax cut, and in the end add a relatively modest additional tax on the rich.

In other words, it’s not that difficult. However, you have to have all the current financial resources available to avoid gigantic numbers. And here’s what the public gets for it:

Health care is simple. Just show your M4A card when you see a doctor and you’re done. No struggles with insurance companies.

Everyone is insured from the day of their birth.

You don’t lose cover if you lose your job.

Your insurance coverage will not change if your employer chooses to save money by changing insurance companies.

Every doctor and hospital is paid through M4A so you can see any doctor you want. You don’t have to worry about whether your doctor is part of your insurance company’s network.

Not a surprise ever billed.

What i don’t like