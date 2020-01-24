Medical marijuana pharmacies in Missouri receive approval news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Approximately 1,100 Missouri hopefuls fighting for licenses to sell medical marijuana in stores found their fate on Thursday.

The competition was tough and there were only 192 permits available. The list has not yet been released, but KCTV5’s Betsy Webster has found a couple that has taken two seats on the subway.

The last time Rob and Bianca Sullivan were routinely in a now vacant Lee’s Summit shop window was their children.

“This was one of two blockbusters in the city,” said Rob.

The shieldless square will shortly be located at 291 and Tudor Road Fresh Green, one of two pharmacies for which they have received start approval.

There is some cosmetic work to be done and walls set up in separate rooms as required by law.

“There is a waiting area,” said Bianca. “You have to fill out everything, show your ID, and that’s at the forefront. And since we have space inside, you can only have one patient per person inside. People will come in and consult with someone.”

“We’ll have a pharmacist to talk to,” said Rob.

The couple currently own a law firm at a crossroads. Rob said he’s on business and Bianca is the one with a passion for pot as a medicine.

They’ve partnered with another couple, Sarah Duff and Anthony Johnson, who left Missouri to Oregon 15 years ago to be part of the legal marijuana movement.

If you take a closer look at the location, you will be surprised. It will be in a mall and there is a church across the street. It is only 200 feet away as the crow flies. State law says it must be 1000 feet, but this law is based on legal walking distance. Since there is no legal zebra crossing at the intersection to get from the church to the mall, you have to go to a traffic light. It is 800 meters away and almost twice as far as required.

KCTV5 called the church about their response and heard nothing about it.

The other place for which the Sullivans have been approved is a vacant medical practice with Gregory and Wornall in Waldo.

“You will see people getting in and out with sealed shopping bags and that is all you will see,” Rob said.

The law requires that the windows are so dark that you cannot see inside from the outside. The signage had to be free of weed symbols and there was no “sampling”, one could say. There is no loitering around the door either.

The Sullivans said there was less to do than the current state would suggest, but it would be mid-year before the state could get to the inspections it needed to open.

“This is our new direction,” said Bianca. “We’ll stay here in the long run.”

The state plans to publish the full list with its scoring sheet on Friday or perhaps not until Monday.

