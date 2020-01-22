Medical marijuana has KC nurseries that see green news

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) – For years, the lights, soil, and fertilizers at River Market Hydro were exclusively for products. Even the mention of marijuana made owner Bennie Palmentere say, “No sale.”

Eight years ago, he bought the long-standing small business and hoped that legal weeds would emerge at some point. In the meantime, he enjoyed everyone who was interested in indoor gardening.

“We showed people how to grow their own food so we can survive. Not making much money, but I was able to survive when the time of hope would come, “River Market Hydro owner Bennie Palmentere said.

In November 2018, his effort paid off.

“As soon as the elections took place, we set new records every month. Every month was higher than in the previous month,” said Palmentere.

All without a license, registration fees or approval process.

In July, he opened a second location on Highway 40, three times the size of the humble local market. Here his company makes its first class especially for the 7-point system.

In addition to the traditional fertilizer, a new collection has appeared, with a colorful graphic and catchy names like Voodoo Juice and Nirvana.

“For some reason, companies wanted to market themselves for cannabis, and I really wanted to use them in the store because they are great for plants. Now we can sell them and people can use them for cannabis or people can use them for their everyday products, ”said Palmentere.

Of course, he is happy to win new customers who want to grow cannabis, but he also wants to keep his old customer base who is interested in growing food. He says cannabis is the fastest growing sector in his hydroponic business, but it’s far from it.

