Medical marijuana could bring thousands of jobs to Missouri, experts say News

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) — Medical marijuana is coming to Missouri – and it can have a huge impact on the local job market.

Midwest Canna Expos, a career fair in St. Louis this week, is coming to Kansas City this weekend.

It only costs $ 29 to come in, but if the St Louis expo is an indication, people are willing to spend it for a chance to be part of this new green economy.

“We are an industry made up of criminals and lawyers, so it’s fascinating and intriguing to be part of that kind of industry,” said Karin Chester, a spokesperson for Midwest Canna Expos.

About 300 people arrived at the St. Louis job market location.

Andrew Mullins of the MOCANN Trade Association estimates that nearly 4,000 medical marijuana jobs can be created in Missouri.

“Just like with HV / AC management, attention is paid to air treatment, attention is paid to energy consumption and water consumption,” says Mullins.

Experts say there are many transferable skills to consider.

A history of food safety could bring something to the table in the production of infusions, in the field of foodstuffs, and a pharmaceutical background for the tinctures.

Penn Valley Community College organizes the event on Saturday. More information here.

